Montana State men hold North Dakota State under 50 points in lopsided win By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 7, 2021 Montana State played its first eight Division I opponents on the road to start the season then returned home Tuesday and held its ninth to under 50 points.The Bobcats won 68-49 over North Dakota State at Worthington Arena, their lowest point total allowed against any opponent since the 2019-20 season.The 49 points were the fewest Montana State has conceded since Division II Colorado Christian scored 46 points during a game two seasons ago. That same season, Division I Tennessee Tech scored 39. On Tuesday, MSU (6-4) forced the Bison (5-4) into 16 turnovers and just 33.3% shooting from the field."We were there on the catch. We really executed the scouting report, which is good because we only had a day or two to prepare," Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. "A lot of it was our energy was good. It was probably the best job we’ve done of guarding the drive, chesting up and being physical and making them score over us.”Balancing out the defensive effort, MSU saw four players reach double-figure scoring, led by 16 points off the bench from RaeQuan Battle. The Washington transfer had arguably his most effective minutes of the season, shooting 7 of 9 with two 3-pointers. He added five rebounds and one block.“Once he makes a shot he’s more comfortable,” Sprinkle said. "He did a tremendous job early, and he (eased) the load on a lot of our guys who have been scoring. When we have another guy scoring like RaeQuan, we’ll be pretty good offensively.”Battle said it’s usually important for him to ease himself into the game with a layup or a midrange shot of some kind before he steps out to the perimeter. Once he sees a shot go in, the hoop starts to look a little wider.“If I don’t feel comfortable once I step out there, it’s going to be a hard night,” he said. “The coaches and the players have been encouraging me, just, ‘Relax. Be you. Be who you are.’”That mentality worked well for him against the Bison. In the first half, after NDSU’s Jarius Cook hit a pair of free throws to cut the Bobcats’ lead to 21-20, Battle responded with his first 3-pointer. After a Jubrile Belo block on the other end, Amin Adamu hit a short jumper and NDSU never got within five points for the rest of the game. Battle scored 12 first-half points, besting his season high of 10 at New Mexico before halftime.“I don’t think there’s as athletic a guy as him in our league,” Abdul Mohamed said of Battle. “And there’s not a guy who can shoot it like him. We try to keep him involved. He did a great job today. The ball found him. I’m happy to see him succeed.”Belo also came on strong in the first half, helping to lift the Bobcats to a 36-24 lead at the break. Belo found room for three dunks in the game’s first few minutes, and he scored 10 total in the opening half. He finished with 12 to go with five rebounds and two blocks.Tyler Patterson and Adamu both finished with 14 points. Adamu added six rebounds, three assists and three steals.In the second half, NDSU’s offensive struggles continued, allowing the Bobcats to build their lead to as many as 23 points.The Bison entered Tuesday earning most of their points through the post play of the 6-foot-11 Grant Nelson (14.8 points per game) and the 6-10 Rocky Kreuser (11.3). They were limited to nine and five points, respectively, however. Cook led the Bison with 17 points but nobody else reached double figures.“Shoutout Coach (Dan) Russell, he had a great scout today,” Mohamed said. “He emphasized the whole time: ‘These two guys are the head of the snake. They make their team go.' We stuck to the scout. We were just more physical. We wanted it more than them."Mohamed led all players with more than 35 minutes played. He scored just one point on a free throw, but he grabbed 13 rebounds, had five assists and recorded one steal."We needed all of them," Sprinkle said of Mohamed's rebounds. "He was one of the guys chesting up, and he got a lot of weak-side rebounds."The Bobcats have a few days off now before facing St. Thomas at 6 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota. 