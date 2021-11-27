Montana State men hit 15 3-pointers in win over Incarnate Word By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Nov 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State's Tyler Patterson shoots against Yellowstone Christian on Nov. 3 at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Xavier Bishop dribbles the ball up the floor against New Mexico on Nov. 20 in Albuquerque. Andrew Pedersen/Montana State Athletics Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tyler Patterson led a 3-point shooting barrage on Saturday, helping Montana State to its second win in as many days at the Cardinal Thanksgiving Invitational.After being held scoreless in 15 minutes on Friday in the Bobcats’ win against Portland, Patterson put up a career-high 22 points in an 83-64 win against tournament host Incarnate Word in San Antonio.“Credit to Tyler in how he bounced back today,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “It seemed like every time that ball left his hands today it was going in.” In 23 minutes, Patterson shot 8 of 10 from the field and 6 of 7 from 3-point range, setting career highs in field goals made overall and 3-pointers made. He added two rebounds, two assists and one steal to his final line. Patterson’s previous high in scoring was 16 points last weekend at New Mexico.With the win, Montana State evened its record at 3-3. The Bobcats wrap up play in San Antonio at 11 a.m. Sunday against Southeast Missouri.Also finding success from deep Saturday was Xavier Bishop, who hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and 7 of 11 overall on his way to 19 points, a season-high. He also had three rebounds and a season-best seven assists.“He made some open 3s that got him going early,” Sprinkle said. “They were really packing the paint on Jubrile (Belo) and making it hard on him, and Jubrile did a good job of kicking it out and we got some 3s there. I think X had some good shot-fake, one-dribble pull-ups too.”Montana State hit 15 3-pointers, tying the program’s ninth-most makes in school history which had been done three other times. The Bobcats last reached that mark on Nov. 15, 2017, against Montana Western. MSU’s 57.7% (15 of 26) shooting from deep also tied the program’s ninth-best 3-point percentage, which occurred in that same Montana Western game.MSU hit 31 of 47 from the field overall, a 66% mark which now stands as the second-best in program history. It trails only the 67.8% put up against Weber State in the 1985-86 season.“The guys put in the work in the summer,” Sprinkle said, explaining the hot shooting. “They get in the gym a lot. We had a goal of trying to make 25,000 shots this summer, and you can see it paying off in games.” The Bobcats thrived early, with Patterson and Bishop combining to hit a trio of 3-pointers to open the game. The Cardinals stayed within striking distance in the first half thanks to strong play by Johnny Hughes III and Dylan Hayman, but they could never take the lead.After a Hayman jumper in the lane with 4 minutes, 23 seconds to play in the first half to get UIW within 22-19, the Bobcats closed on a 16-3 run. All five starters — Patterson, Bishop, Belo, Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed — contributed to the run, and MSU went into halftime ahead 38-22.The Bobcats stretched their lead to as many as 26 points in the second half, reaching that peak on a Belo layup with 8:55 left to make it 69-43.Just like against Portland in a 69-66 win, the Bobcats’ starters handled a majority of the scoring. Adamu scored 11, Mohamed contributed eight and Belo scored nine and grabbed 11 rebounds.Off the bench, Great Osobor scored seven points, RaeQuan Battle hit a 3-pointer for his only scoring and Patrick McMahon supplied four points, four rebounds and an assist. Their collective 14 points was double what the bench scored against the Pilots a day earlier.In addition to winning the first two games of the weekend, Sprinkle was most proud of “different guys stepping up” in the pair of wins.“Even if it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, like Nick Gazelas’ defense (Friday) night, we had a bunch of guys getting on the floor today,” Sprinkle said. “I thought Patty McMahon played terrific today, rebounding the basketball and being aggressive.”Incarnate Word dropped to 0-6 this season despite 25 points from Hughes and 12 from Hayman. Sprinkle said the team’s defensive priorities coming into the contest were RJ Glasper and Drew Lutz, guards who both average double-figure scoring. They were limited to a combined eight points on 3-of-17 shooting."They're very good players, they're very aggressive and I thought Amin Adamu and Xavier, their defense was a key to the game also," Sprinkle said. "Them being able to lock those two down, make it really hard on those two, because when those two get going they can get hot in a hurry, so I thought that was a pivotal part of the game." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 