Montana State announced the additions of three guards into the program last month, but there is still more roster building to do.
Transfers Darius Brown II and Robert Ford III will join incoming freshman Jed Miller from California on the Bobcats this summer. The team has two more spots to fill and will be at the limit of 13 scholarships once they are. Head coach Danny Sprinkle said the team would still like to add a power forward or center — either through the transfer portal or through high school recruiting — but added, “Sometimes you just have to get the best available player, too.”
A dead period in the NCAA recruiting calendar runs May 19-27, and coaches won’t be able to make more visits until mid-June. Sprinkle said last week he’d like to get his final two scholarship spots figured out “as soon as possible.”
So far this offseason, he and his staff have used the transfer portal to land Brown from Cal State Northridge and Ford from Idaho State. Sprinkle said he was initially familiar with Brown, who is 6-foot-2, from his time as an assistant coach at Cal State Fullerton before being hired at MSU.
“I’ve seen him for a long time, dang near since he was in middle school,” Sprinkle said. “I knew how good he was.”
Ford told the Daily Chronicle in April that he seriously considered attending MSU out of a junior college in Oregon because of the relationship he had built with Sprinkle and his assistants as they recruited him. Sprinkle said he had to turn Ford away because the team had received a commitment from Kellen Tynes a day or two before (Tynes entered the transfer portal this offseason and is now committed to Maine).
“We recruited Robert really hard. We knew what he was about and how great he was,” Sprinkle said. “Obviously when he was in the portal, we jumped all over him again and I think we got him just because of the prior relationship.”
Both guards sat out much of this past season with injuries, but Sprinkle expects them both to be fully healthy by the time they arrive on campus this summer. He’s excited about what both players can bring to the program.
“(Brown) is a great point guard. He’s big and strong. He can score it, but he’s a tremendous passer. He’s got a high assist-to-turnover ratio,” Sprinkle said. “(Ford) is really good at everything. He’s a tremendous defensive player. He can score it, he can pass it, he can shoot it.”
Sprinkle also mentioned Ford’s 7.2 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season, a mark that would have led MSU’s team this past year despite only being 6-foot.
“It just shows his toughness,” Sprinkle said. “He’s got some dog in him. He’s a little pitbull on the court. That’s one thing I really like about him.”
Miller, who stands 6-2, will join MSU out of Southern California Academy. Sprinkle is most excited about Miller’s shooting touch.
“He’s got a great feel for the game, passing-wise, and he’ll make everybody better because you have to guard him,” Sprinkle said. “When he crosses halfcourt, he can shoot that thing. You have to have a guy on him, so it’s going to open up driving lanes and post feeds for everybody else when he’s on the court. I think coming in and learning from some of these older guards, too, is going to be great for his development.”
Outgoing personnel
In addition to Tynes, MSU also lost Borja Fernandez, Jasper Reinalda, Mareng Gatkuoth and Isaac Spears to the transfer portal this offseason. Their decisions to leave have opened up the roster spots for Brown, Ford and two players yet to be found.
Reinalda has landed at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and Fernandez will attend Kentucky Wesleyan. Spears and Gatkuoth have yet to find new schools.
“They’re always hard because we’re a close-knit team and a close-knit family,” Sprinkle said of players transferring away. “They know I’m always going to be truthful with them. I know they all wanted to play more and wanted to get on the court more, which competitive kids do. They knew that opportunity wasn’t going to be here, so that’s why we had to help them find another place.”
MSU has also lost assistant coach Ken Moses this offseason to take an assistant job at Utah Valley.
Schedule building
The Bobcats’ schedule for next season is still in the early stages of being finalized.
Sprinkle said the team is looking to play three guarantee games, so his staff is talking to “big schools” about those options. A multi-team event, similar to what Montana State competed at in San Antonio after Thanksgiving this past season, is also on the to-do list.
As part of a scheduling agreement the Big Sky has with the Summit League, MSU can already expect to host Omaha and play at North Dakota next season. MSU can also expect a return game from St. Thomas after playing the Tommies in Minnesota in December this past season.
Because Southern Utah has left the Big Sky, MSU will now only play 18 conference games. That creates some flexibility for non-conference games, but it also comes with a drawback.
“You’re losing two Division I games, so you have to schedule two (extra) games in the non-conference,” Sprinkle said. “It’s more opportunity, but it’s harder because you had those games built in. You had a built-in home game … and it’s hard to get home games.”