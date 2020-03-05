Montana State’s lead dwindled from 17 points to two. Danny Sprinkle kicked and slammed the scorer’s table in frustration. The Bobcats nearly melted down.
But all season, the first-year head coach has leaned on Harald Frey, his senior leader, his best player and his calming influence. When Sprinkle’s been stressed during games, he often looks toward Frey.
And in the biggest of moments, clinging to a three-point lead, Frey drained a shot from behind the arc to double MSU’s lead in the final minute. With the shot clock winding down and the regular season nearing its end, Frey delivered. The Bobcats found a way.
The Bobcats have rarely blown out opponents this season. They’ve hung on to win close often. And they did again in their second-to-last regular season game.
MSU (16-14, 10-9 Big Sky) snuck past the Thunderbirds 73-65. The Bobcats held them to just 22 points in the first half. Then in the second half, they did just enough to avoid their lead disappearing. Frey and Jubrile Belo led the way with 22 and 25 points respectively.
The win moved MSU closer to a top-five seed and potential first-round bye at the conference tournament next week. With just one game remaining in the regular season after Thursday, positioning for the postseason has become one of the top purposes of the end of the year.
The Bobcats are now in position to begin in the quarterfinals rather than the first round, depending on other results around the league.
In the first half, neither team found much flow offensively. But that played right into MSU’s hands considering the Bobcats entered the contest 15-4 when holding their opponent below 70 points.
MSU played aggressive help defense, denying openings in the middle of the court and forcing the Thunderbirds to attempt jump shots. SUU only made 30% of its shots in the first 20 minutes and never scored once in the paint. The Bobcats relied on its powerful interior duo of Belo and Devin Kirby to set the tone as each grabbed four rebounds. The Thunderbirds didn’t snag a single offensive rebound in the first half.
At halftime, MSU led 30-22, one of its best defensive halves of the season. And the second half began with the Bobcats getting their offense going. Belo made a layup despite tight defense and then Frey hit back-to-back 3-pointers with the second one coming from as deep as the logo at midcourt.
Southern Utah called timeout trailing by 16 points. Frey walked toward the MSU bench nodding calmly. Sprinkle clapped in his direction and then high-fived him. Earlier this week, Sprinkle said Frey’s senior leadership helps him stay calm during games. On Thursday, his tangible effect was pivotal as well.
Throughout the second half, though, SUU racked up points from the perimeter. The Thunderbirds made 3-pointer after 3-pointer. They opened the second half converting on 5 of their first 9 attempts from behind the arc. They trimmed a 17-point deficit to two with five minutes left to play.
Before the game, Sprinkle said one of the keys to win would be winning the rebounding battle. The Bobcats needed to box out physically, he said, especially against a team as athletic as SUU. But after MSU controlled the inside early, the Thunderbirds used space on the outside.
In the end though, even after SUU stormed nearly all the way back, the Bobcats found a way.
