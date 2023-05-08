Matt Logie Introduction

Montana State men’s basketball head coach Matt Logie speaks at his introductory press conference on April 19. at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

The first two recruits of the Matt Logie era at Montana State made themselves known in the last week.

On Wednesday of last week, University of Portland transfer Chika Nduka announced via social media he had committed to the Bobcats and the newly hired Logie. And on Sunday, Brian Goracke announced he was transferring from Point Loma Nazarene, the Division II school where Logie previously coached.

Nduka was born in Seattle and attended Eastside Catholic High School before going on to play two seasons at Portland of the West Coast Conference.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

