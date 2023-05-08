The first two recruits of the Matt Logie era at Montana State made themselves known in the last week.
On Wednesday of last week, University of Portland transfer Chika Nduka announced via social media he had committed to the Bobcats and the newly hired Logie. And on Sunday, Brian Goracke announced he was transferring from Point Loma Nazarene, the Division II school where Logie previously coached.
Nduka was born in Seattle and attended Eastside Catholic High School before going on to play two seasons at Portland of the West Coast Conference.
A 6-foot-5, 225-pound forward, Nduka started in 19 of 34 games his freshman season in 2021-22 and averaged 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 25.2 minutes per game. He shot 51.8% overall from the field in nearly 200 attempts, 5 of 17 on 3-pointers (29.4%) and 57 of 84 (67.9%) from the foul line. He had 47 assists, 39 turnovers, 20 steals and four blocks.
In his sophomore season, Nduka started eight of 33 games and averaged 20.4 minutes per game. He averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.
Nduka has career highs of 16 points and 14 rebounds from separate games during his freshman season.
During that same season, Nduka and the Pilots played twice against Montana State — once in a multi-team event in San Antonio right after Thanksgiving and once in December at MSU’s Worthington Arena. In the first meeting, Nduka scored four points (all free throws) and had three rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench. In the second game, he had six points (four free throws, one field goal) and three rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. Montana State narrowly won both games.
Nduka transfers with two years of eligibility remaining.
Goracke was listed on the Point Loma website as a 6-5, 210-pound guard. He played two full seasons for the Sea Lions, not including an 11-game COVID-19 spring season in 2021. He should have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Goracke, a native of Monroe, Oregon, started all 33 games for Point Loma last season, averaging 12.9 points per game for second-most on the team. He added 4.3 rebounds per game while averaging 27.1 minutes. He averaged 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.1 minutes in 30 games during the 2021-22 season.
During this past season, Goracke shot 50.5% from the field overall and 65 of 169 on 3-pointers (38.5%). He shot 73% from the foul line last season but was an 89.7% foul shooter two seasons ago.
Goracke’s career high of 32 points came against Concordia University Irvine on Feb. 11. He shot 14 of 18 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, in that game. He also had six rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in the win.
He finished the season with 24 double-digit scoring efforts.
Montana State has not yet formally announced the signings of Goracke and Nduka.
MSU women add Pepperdine transfer Brumfield
On Friday last week, the Montana State women’s basketball team picked up a commitment from Pepperdine transfer Drea Brumfield.
She is a 2022 graduate of W.F. West High School in her hometown of Chehalis, Washington. While there, she earned 2A All-State first team honors as a junior and senior and a second team honor as a sophomore. Brumfield was a McDonald’s All-American nominee and was ranked No. 1 on the Prep Girls Hoop list in Washington for four years.
“Drea possesses great length and will be an impact player on both ends of the floor,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said in a news release. “She can score the ball in diverse ways. She can drive, hit the pull-up jumper, post-up and hit the three ball. Drea is also a strong rebounder and shot blocker.
“She is also a great character kid. We look forward to having Drea in our Bobcat family.”
Brumfield played one season at Pepperdine and averaged 15.8 minutes per game. She played in 27 games and started six, including the last five.
She scored 69 total points for an average of 2.6 per game. In the final five games of the year, though, she averaged 7.2 points with a high of nine against Loyola Marymount on Feb. 18.
Listed as a 6-2 forward, Brumfield averaged 2.6 rebounds per game over those final five starts, during which she played an average of 34.2 minutes.
The Waves finished the season 11-19 overall, and head coach Kristen Dowling resigned on Feb. 27 after four seasons. Tim Hays, previously an assistant at Colorado, was hired as Pepperdine’s head coach on April 4.
Brumfield has three years of eligibility left.
Colceag enters transfer portal
On Thursday of last week, Luca Colceag entered the transfer portal, likely ending his time at Montana State after just one season.
The 6-8 forward from Romania was a true freshman in 2022-23 and played sparingly, appearing in 10 games and logging just 36 minutes.
He shot 5 of 16 overall and 4 of 10 on 3-pointers in his limited playing time. Twelve of his 14 points for the season (and all of his 3-pointers) came during MSU’s lopsided win over Northwest Indian College in December. His other two points (and a career-high five rebounds) came in November against Warner Pacific.
Colceag is the seventh men’s basketball player from MSU to enter the transfer portal since former head coach Danny Sprinkle was hired at Utah State in early April. RaeQuan Battle has announced his commitment to West Virginia, Darius Brown II and Great Osobor are also going to Utah State, Nick Gazelas is headed to Prairie View A&M and Alex Germer has committed to College of Idaho. Only Robert Ford III has not found a new school yet.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.