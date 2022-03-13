BOZEMAN — Chicken wings were in full supply Sunday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Former coach and current basketball commentator Fran Fraschilla talked to the Montana State men’s basketball team prior to its season opener at Colorado on Nov. 9. He told the Bobcats about a tradition: teams eat chicken wings on Selection Sunday as they wait to learn where they’ll play at the NCAA tournament.
“There’s going to come some time in January and February when you hit some adversity,” Fraschilla told the Cats, according to MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle. “You’ve got to remind these guys, ‘Can you smell the chicken wings?’”
MSU left Fraschilla a video message and ordered a bunch of wings on Sunday, one day after the Cats won the Big Sky tournament title to clinch their first NCAA tourney berth in 26 years.
“They smell real good,” MSU senior point guard Xavier Bishop said with a wide smile Sunday.
MSU’s coaches and players entered Worthington Arena to a standing ovation from hundreds of fans who were watching the selection show broadcast. Minutes later, MSU popped up on the big screen. The Bobcats are the No. 14 seed in the West Region of the NCAA tournament. They will face third-seeded Texas Tech in the first round on Friday in San Diego.
“We’ve talked about the chicken wings all year,” Bishop said. “Finally being at this point, being in this place to actually reach out and touch them and know they’re there, it’s amazing.”
Saturday’s conference title win over Northern Colorado in Boise, Idaho, sent MSU (27-7) to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995-96 (Sprinkle was a freshman on that team).
“I’ve barely got a voice. I haven’t slept in forever,” Sprinkle said Sunday. “I’m going to have to get some sleep before we go down to San Diego.”
The Cats received the 13 seed in 1996, also in the West Region. They lost 88-55 to fourth-seeded Syracuse in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Texas Tech (25-9) lost to Kansas, a No. 1 seed at the NCAA tourney, in the Big 12 title game Saturday. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Division I top 25, and they’re tied for ninth in the country for fewest points allowed per game (60.3).
“They’re unbelievable defensively,” Sprinkle said. “We know they’re going to be a tough opponent. We’re going to have to continue to keep playing better.”
Bishop, a native of Springfield, Illinois, grew up watching the Illinois Illini compete for NCAA titles. He enjoyed watching Kemba Walker — a similarly slight yet skilled guard — lead UConn to the 2011 title.
“This is what you dream of as a kid, being able to play in the Big Dance,” Bishop said. “We’re going there to compete. We’re going there to win.”
Sprinkle mentioned the Fraschilla chicken wing story after Saturday’s Big Sky title game. MSU’s coach was reminded of it during a shoot-around earlier that day, as the Cats prepared to win their first Big Sky title in 26 years and go dancing.
“I’m going through everything. I’m stressed out,” Sprinkle said Saturday, “and I hear a couple (players) whispering to each other, ‘Can you smell the wings?’”