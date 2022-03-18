SAN DIEGO—This was the stage they all envisioned.
Up and down the roster, from Battle and Bishop to Mohamed and Osobor, Montana State’s players were all sold on Danny Sprinkle’s vision for what this program could be.
Winning the Big Sky Conference Championship last week was the next reasonable step for a Bobcats team that lost by 10 points in the title game a year ago.
Sprinkle made some key additions to the roster, including Washington transfer RaeQuan Battle and freshman Great Osobor. Some of last year’s younger players grew up, such as sophomores Nick Gazelas and Tyler Patterson. And the team’s core four — seniors Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu, Abdul Mohamed and junior Jubrile Belo — remained intact, improved and became better leaders that didn’t let younger teammates not believe in themselves.
It all came together in a euphoric title celebration a week ago in Boise, Idaho, the Bobcats’ first conference title in 26 years. For their efforts, they were rewarded with a date with the best defensive team in the country in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.
Texas Tech, the No. 12 team in the country and the West Region’s No. 3 seed, did what high seeds are supposed to do on Friday, winning 97-62 over the No. 14 seed Bobcats at Viejas Arena.
It was not the mad upset lower seeds hope for when the field is announced. The Red Raiders erased all hope of an upset early in the game, but that shouldn’t distract from the brilliant season Montana State pieced together.
The Bobcats, after all, accomplished what they intended to throughout this season.
They wanted to avenge last season’s Big Sky title game loss to Eastern Washington. They wanted to prove they could be and were the best team the Big Sky had to offer. They proved it several times over and ended up with 27 wins — the most for the program in 93 years.
This team loses Bishop, Mohamed and Adamu, but should return Belo and a host of other younger players that will continue to grow.
It’s difficult to repeat as champions of the Big Sky — it’s happened just four times since 2000. And of course it’s dependent on the talent that returns. But Bishop is confident that the championship window for Montana State is not closed.
“The young guys, this is definitely a learning lesson for them,” he said. “They’ve got to enjoy the moment, enjoy the experience, but the goal was to win the Big Sky and get to the Dance. Now the goal should be win the Big Sky, go to the Dance and win a couple of games.
“If they just continue to keep doing what they’re doing on a daily basis, the sky’s the limit for this program. And it’s going to be special. They’ll be back, for sure.”
The road gets tougher from here, though. Sprinkle was the first one to admit that.
“You’ve got a bull’s-eye,” he said. “But as a competitor, that’s what you want. Texas Tech had a bull’s-eye on them all year. Every single team tries to score on them, and they don’t allow it.
“And I’m more motivated than ever. Literally I want to go recruiting right now. I want to watch this, see what we have to do better. I want to put our plan and our weight room together right now. Our young guys, I said, ‘I hope you saw what kind of bodies those guys have, what kind of athleticism. That’s what we have to do.’ That’s the highest level of Division I. That’s where I want to get to.”
The Bobcats who will return — which is most of them — can only learn from the experience of being here, playing in a 12,000-seat stadium and, yes, losing to one of the top teams in the country.
“It’s extremely valuable,” Battle said of having to play in this environment. “I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity I got to have. I’m thankful, I’m excited for what’s happening in the near future.”
Everybody associated with the program reasonably should be excited.
Sprinkle talked all year of the team’s belief in itself. If that carries over to next season, Montana State should again contend for the top of the league. One of the most dangerous things a team can be is a confident and self-assured one.
This year’s team can credit that quality to its three outgoing seniors.
“Being the type of leaders they were, they inspired us to be some of the best players in the league,” Battle said. “Not even that. We made it to the Big Dance, some of the best players in the country, I should say.”
That mindset, in a subtle way, was always part of Sprinkle’s vision. It took three years to become reality. Now, the challenge becomes letting the vision evolve.
Sprinkle left San Diego already thinking ahead.
“All this does is motivate me more,” he said. “I don’t get satisfied. Even if we would have won today, I wouldn’t be satisfied. There’s always something you can do better. And we’ve got to continue with that attitude to take this program to new heights.”