Montana State’s December 2021 visit to St. Thomas in Minnesota was one of its grittiest wins of the season, exemplified by how the team’s reserves helped quell the Tommies’ hot start and erase an early 18-point deficit.
On Thursday, just a few days shy of a year since that meeting, the Bobcats’ home win over St. Thomas was another instance of how a team sometimes needs to rely on all of its parts.
Six Bobcats scored in double figures, led by a career-high 14 from sophomore Patrick McMahon, in an 82-65 win at Worthington Arena.
It was certainly one of MSU’s most balanced offensive showings of the season, which is now a month old, but that alone doesn’t make it the prime example of when this team is at its best. That superlative can take many forms.
“I think games when (RaeQuan Battle) has 30 and everyone is locked in on defense and we’re feeding him the ball, we’re at our best then as well,” senior Caleb Fuller said. “But we have that ability where guys can step up and hit shots. Whether it’s six guys who are scoring or three guys in double figures and we’re sharing the ball and getting good shots for us, we’ll take it as long as we get the win.”
Fuller was next on the team Thursday with 11 points, and he tied for the team lead with six rebounds to go with two assists and one block. A graduate transfer from UC Davis, Fuller made his first start as a Bobcat against the Tommies in part because his perimeter defense was going to be in demand against a smaller team that likes to shoot from outside. He started at power forward in place of sophomore Sam Lecholat, who had started the first nine games.
“Caleb’s a really good perimeter defender. I knew when (the Tommies) were going to go small, that’s what we had to do,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Not that Sam isn’t, but Caleb is really elite and he’s our best communicator. I knew we were going to need that tonight.”
Fuller embraced being called on for that role.
“Guarding smaller guys and switching onto guys is something I love to do,” the 6-foot-5 Fuller said. “I think that’s where my most value is, on the defensive end, just being able to switch one through four and switch with the bigs as well. So when teams play small, I love it because it means I get to switch onto the little guys and show them my footwork.”
St. Thomas (7-4) fell behind early and tried to shoot itself back into the game with 3-pointers, attempting 29 in total. Just past the midway point of the second half, St. Thomas’ Brooks Allen hit a jumper in the paint to spark a 13-2 run — a sequence that included a pair of 3-pointers from teammate Andrew Rohde and another from Ben Nau to cut MSU’s lead to 10.
That seemed to be the Tommies’ last gasp, though, as Jubrile Belo, Robert Ford III and Great Osobor accounted for six straight points to put the game out of reach once more.
Osobor finished with four points, six rebounds, two assists and one block. Ford and Belo tallied 10 points apiece, and they were matched by Battle and Lecholat.
So fortunate are the Bobcats (5-5) that Sprinkle could toggle the starter at power forward from Lecholat to Fuller and they both have strong outings regardless.
Lecholat played only eight minutes, but he hit both of his field goals, including a 3-pointer, and sank all five free throws while pulling down two rebounds. With a minute to go in the first half, Lecholat had an offensive board and put it back up for a layup while being fouled. He hit the ensuing free throw for a 41-25 lead.
“Him and Caleb were both good,” Sprinkle said.
McMahon played 19 minutes and went 6 of 6 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers. During one stretch in the second half, he scored nine straight points — a sequence that included a 3-pointer, a dunk, a step-back jumper and a layup. He snapped that streak of points scored by stealing a Rohde pass on one end and then passing ahead to Darius Brown II, who dumped the ball off to Belo for a dunk and a 21-point lead.
It was a strong game from McMahon, which is becoming more common as the season goes on. He had 12 points in a win against Warner Pacific on Nov. 18, and six at Oregon three days before that. Teammates raved about him having five rebounds, three points, one steal and one assist in just seven minutes in a win at Long Beach State on Nov. 13.
There are more minutes to go around this season compared to last, and McMahon is making his count.
“I think the most important thing (is) I’m just playing more confident,” he said. “Last year, I didn’t really play every game, but now I’m getting more minutes. I’ve just got to stay confident, keep preparing.”
Thursday’s game was the team’s first at home since playing Warner Pacific. The Bobcats had several days of practice after coming off a four-game road trip, which included three losses at a multi-team event in Canada after Thanksgiving and a last-second win at Southern Utah the next week.
“For those guys to win that fourth game, it showed what kind of character and what kind of toughness we have,” Sprinkle said. “We came back and had three of our best days of practice from a focus and attention to detail standpoint. I knew we were going to play like that defensively. Now, you have to hope they miss some shots because they have some tremendous shooters, but to hold that team to 27% from the field is an outstanding job by our guys.”
In addition to that defensive showing and the offensive balance, MSU won the rebounding battle 41-28 and hit 20 of 21 free throws.
MSU returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday against Omaha back at Worthington Arena.
