KJ Cunningham raced down the court with his Weber State teammates. He caught a pass and sped straight to the rim. His layup fell through the net, and his collision with Borja Fernandez drew a foul.
Then Cunningham chest-bumped teammates, made the free throw and put Weber State up by 13 points. It was the Wildcats’ largest lead of the game until that point. Nine minutes remained, but the margin was big enough for WSU to close the game out.
Weber State took down Montana State 96-88 on Thursday in Ogden, Utah. Ninety-six points were the most the Bobcats have allowed in a game this season. WSU entered Thursday averaging 83.8 points per game, good for ninth in the country.
"We have to get stops," MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. "In order to beat this team, they're too good offensively. If you don't guard them, it's going to be a long night."
The loss snaps MSU’s seven-game win streak and is the Bobcats’ first loss in conference play this season. The Bobcats (9-4, 6-1 Big Sky) led for much of the first half but couldn’t keep up with the Wildcats’ explosive offense in the second half. After controlling opponents defensively in recent games, MSU couldn’t control WSU.
Abdul Mohamed scored a game-high 18 points on 4 of 6 from behind the arc. He was one of six Bobcats in double figures. The Bobcats made 13 of 26 3-pointers, too. But it wasn’t enough. WSU (10-4, 5-2) made 63.3% of its shots while MSU made 49.1%.
The loss is Montana State’s first since Dec. 22. It tightens the Big Sky standings since the Bobcats were in first place. They still are the only team in the league with one conference loss, but there’s less distance between them and everyone else.
Sprinkle said his team struggled scrambling defensively, staying strong throughout the full length of possessions and being in the right position to guard.
"Everywhere for pretty much all 40 minutes," Sprinkle said when asked about the defensive breakdowns. "We couldn't keep them in front. Our post guys couldn't guard them in the post and we just struggled. Even the shots they missed were too good of looks."
The game was MSU’s first in 12 days. The Bobcats’ games last week were canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in Montana’s program.
Sprinkle then asked his players if they wanted him to try to find another opponent to schedule, but they told him they’d prefer to use the week to practice.
After the cancellation, they were so disappointed that Sprinkle said they weren’t mentally ready to play another team.
With the extra time to gear up for Weber State, the Bobcats came out firing Thursday. They made five of their first eight 3-pointers and jumped out to a nine-point lead early in the first half.
WSU, though, fought its way back. The Wildcats drew two fouls each on Bobcat centers Jubrile Belo and Devin Kirby in the first 13 minutes of the game. Kirby stayed in, playing with two fouls in the first half, but Belo was sent to the bench.
Belo has dealt with foul trouble throughout the season, and Sprinkle tried managing the situation. But it affected how often Belo could play before halftime.
About four minutes before intermission, the Wildcats knocked down a 3-pointer, a layup and two free throws. WSU took the lead and expanded it to five. The nine straight points flipped the game around after MSU led for most of the first half.
But just before the halftime buzzer, Mohamed rolled in a layup to put the Bobcats up 45-43 at the break.
At the beginning of the second half, this time it was Weber State that started out hot. After a tie, the Wildcats scored seven straight points and forced MSU to call timeout.
The teams continued to battle as neither one immediately pulled away. With 11 minutes left, the Bobcats trailed by six. WSU maintained its lead, but MSU continued threatening to come back.
Weber State finally separated with nine minutes left. Dontay Bassett made a 3-pointer, and Cunningham followed it up with his three-point play. All of a sudden, a comeback became a much taller task.
The Bobcats tried mixing in a zone defense, but WSU still scored in transition. The Wildcats scored too frequently for it to make a difference. They made 67.7% of their shots in the second half while MSU made 45.5%.
The Bobcats spent the rest of the game trying to erase the deficit, but the attempt fell just short.
Xavier Bishop made a 3-pointer to bring MSU within 90-87 in the final minute, but WSU made enough baskets and free throws down the stretch to close it out.
Sprinkle complimented his players for making the late push. He said they played about as well as they could offensively. It was their defense that wasn't good enough.
"We have to do a much better job defensively and we got to fly around," Sprinkle said. "We got to play harder on the defensive end. We can't just try to outscore people. That's not who we are."
