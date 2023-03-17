GREENSBORO, N.C. — Montana State’s second venture into the NCAA Tournament against a Big 12 team showed marked improvement from last year.
The Bobcats were healthier and had more muscle than a season ago. Plus, they entered with valuable experience of playing on this stage.
But there is still a discernible distance between their seeds and their conferences.
After a strong first half against East Region No. 3 seed Kansas State on Friday, the No. 14 seed Bobcats had trouble keeping pace in the final 20 minutes of a 77-65 loss at the Greensboro Coliseum.
That result came one day shy of a year after losing to Texas Tech 97-62 in the same seeded matchup in last year’s tournament.
K-State took a 34-28 lead into halftime on Friday, and an 8-4 Wildcats run in the first few minutes of the second half pushed their lead to 10 points for the first time. Their advantage grew to 16 points at its peak, and MSU only got as close as eight points the rest of the way.
The Wildcats (24-9) shot 65.4% in the second half to outscore Montana State 43-37 down the stretch, not allowing any kind of comeback that March is known for.
“I’m really proud of our team, not only for this game but the season they had,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “We just kept battling back and battling back and battling back, and we couldn’t get over that hump tonight.
“Give them credit: they guarded us. Their length and athleticism caused us some problems a little bit.”
K-State’s Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, helping the Wildcats advance to the Round of 32 against No. 6 seed Kentucky, which won 61-53 over No. 11 seed Providence earlier on Friday. David N’Guessan added 10 points, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 13.
The Bobcats end their season at 25-10. They had entered the NCAA Tournament as winners of eight straight games and 13 of their last 14.
MSU’s RaeQuan Battle led the Bobcats with 26 points to go with three rebounds and one steal. He shot 9 of 17 overall from the field, including a 3 of 5 mark on 3-pointers. He hit 5 of 7 free throws, doing enough to fully impress K-State coach Jerome Tang, who coached against Battle two years ago as an assistant coach at Baylor while Battle was still with Waschington.
“He’s a big-time talent,” Tang said. “He had some tough shots, and that’s what big-time players do. I thought he was really good at Washington. He’s a high-major player, and Coach (Sprinkle) has done a great job of developing his game and allowing him to play free. You could see the confidence that he has.”
He was backed up by Darius Brown II and Great Osobor, who each scored 12. Brown also had nine assists and six turnovers.
The first half saw the teams match each other nearly shot for shot.
That trend shifted with 6 minutes, 18 seconds remaining when Battle picked up his second foul. He had scored 13 points to that point to lead all players, but he sat the rest of the half. K-State led by four at that point and went on a quick 7-2 run to push its lead to nine.
MSU scored the last three points of the half — a layup from Brown and a free throw from Robert Ford III — to trim Kansas State’s halftime lead to 34-28.
The game opened with Battle carrying much of MSU’s scoring load. He had the team’s first points on a jumper and later added a bucket inside. After buckets by Brown and Osobor, Battle hit a 3-pointer through contact and sank his free throw to give MSU a 12-10 lead with 13:42 to play.
A short while later, K-State’s Abayomi Iyiola and Johnson got shots to fall for a 14-12 lead with 12:39 left. MSU’s Tyler Patterson — usually an outside shooter with 50 3-pointers this year — hit a jumper just above the foul line for his first points and to tie the game. It was just his 10th two-point field goal of the season.
Johnson and Battle traded shots, but K-State got to 20 points first after buckets from N’Guessan and Nowell. After an Osobor dunk, Nowell hit a desperation 3-pointer as the shot clock expired for a 23-18 edge. But Battle answered with his second 3-pointer to keep pace.
Johnson scored twice more inside for the Wildcats, and MSU’s Caleb Fuller then got a tough shot in the lane to fall to make it 27-23 in favor of K-State. Battle’s second foul followed a few seconds later, putting Montana State at a disadvantage for the rest of the half.
At the break, Battle’s 13 points still led all players. Johnson and Nowell had 10 apiece for the Wildcats, who shot 15 of 29 (51.7%) from the floor in the first 20 minutes. MSU shot 12 of 27 (44.4%).
For the game, K-State got 48 points in the paint compared to MSU’s 30. The Wildcats had turned the ball over a combined 40 times in their two most recent games, both losses, but they had just 14 on Friday. MSU had 16 turnovers.
