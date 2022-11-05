Montana State men’s basketball players received T-shirts in the last week that sport the team’s logo above the slogan “NO ONE CARES.”
It’s a bold statement that’s meant to help quickly turn the page from last season’s success. The Bobcats made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996, but this year’s team has its own story to write.
“No one cares if you won it last year,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Everyone’s got new teams. Last year was last year, it was great, but this team has to have something to prove. We’re still a long way from being a good team to be honest with you.”
The Bobcats have returning starters in defending Big Sky MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in senior Jubrile Belo along with third-year sophomore Tyler Patterson. RaeQuan Battle, a junior, is back after earning Big Sky Co-Reserve of the Year last season. The team expects junior Nick Gazelas and sophomores Great Osobor, Patrick McMahon and Sam Lecholat to all take on increased roles. Added into the mix are transfer players Caleb Fuller, Rob Ford III and Darius Brown II.
There’s plenty of talent. Making it all work together sooner rather than later will go a long way toward repeating as Big Sky champions.
“I think that culture is the one thing we’re trying to focus on because that’s going to help us throughout the season,” Belo said. “Regardless of how the games go, I feel like we have to stick together, and that’s just going to help us in the long run.”
Ford is of course new to the team, but he can tell how driven everyone is to make this season a special one.
“We’re pushing each other every day just to be the best team we can be,” he said. “I know the hunger is there for everyone.”
Memories of last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance are cherished ones for the players who were there, but those alone don’t make a team competitive in a new season. No one cares about last year.
“As a basketball player you dream of that, and to get there, it meant the world,” Osobor said. “But as coach always tells us, that’s in the past. It’s done now, it’s a new season. It’s going to be that much harder to get back there because we have a target on our backs. We were a very good team last year. We had a lot of swagger, we had a lot of confidence, and teams are going to remember that, and they’re going to come for our heads.”
Added Battle: “Especially in a conference where only one team goes (to the NCAA Tournament), everyone wants a piece of that cake. We’ve got to prepare for every game because teams will come out for us harder than they did the year before.”
The Bobcats begin their season at 7 p.m. Monday in Phoenix against Grand Canyon University, the preseason favorites in the Western Athletic Conference. MSU, the Big Sky’s preseason favorite, faces several other challenging games this season — including Long Beach State on Nov. 13, No. 21 Oregon on Nov. 15 and No. 17 Arizona on Dec. 20, all on the road.
“We’re going to encounter a lot of adversity. It’s going to be interesting to see how we handle that adversity,” Sprinkle said. “We’re going to play in some of the best environments in the country. We’re playing really good teams, we’re playing veteran teams, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Belo expects the challenges of the schedule to help the team form more of a bond.
“It’s going to be really good for us because staying together is going to be the most important thing,” he said. “We don’t know how each other is when things are going bad. Having those challenges will help us come together even more, and we’ll figure out ways to be successful.”
Belo was selected as the Big Sky’s preseason MVP after a terrific 2021-22 season.
“I’m grateful just to be in that position of recognition,” Belo said. “I’m just appreciative of the guys around me feeding me the ball, helping me get better.”
He was hampered at the very end of the year, though, by a right knee injury that required surgery after the NCAA Tournament loss to Texas Tech. A lengthy rehab process followed, but Belo is now ready to make the most of his final season as a Bobcat.
“Same thing as last year, same thing as every year,” Belo said of his goals for the year. “I want to play my best, win a championship and leave on a good note.”
By the end of the season, MSU will look to be the first back-to-back conference champion since Montana from 2017-19. There is a lot of basketball to play before that is decided, though. But the expectation is to reach those heights again.
“It was a great experience, and we accomplished great things,” Patterson said, “and once the season ended everyone in our locker room who was returning, we all looked at each other and were like, ‘We’ve got to get back here.’ It just motivated us 10 times more than you can imagine. We were sitting in there like, ‘We’ve seen what it takes to get here. Now we’ve got to get this next group back here.’”
