Montana State men’s basketball players received T-shirts in the last week that sport the team’s logo above the slogan “NO ONE CARES.”

It’s a bold statement that’s meant to help quickly turn the page from last season’s success. The Bobcats made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996, but this year’s team has its own story to write.

“No one cares if you won it last year,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Everyone’s got new teams. Last year was last year, it was great, but this team has to have something to prove. We’re still a long way from being a good team to be honest with you.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

