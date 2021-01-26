In late December, Danny Sprinkle lamented how much progress his team still needed to make. Montana State only played four Division I nonconference games and players’ fitness wasn’t up to par.
Since COVID-19 protocols slowed down the start of the season, the head coach anticipated the Bobcats would be behind all winter.
Since then, MSU has won seven straight games. So has it accelerated the improvement Sprinkle was looking for?
“No, to be honest,” Sprinkle said. “It happened. We’re happy. I’m glad we’re 7-0 rather than 5-2 or 4-3. But it’s a long season and I’m constantly on these guys like we got to keep getting better. You can’t be satisfied with what we’ve done. Because all of a sudden adversity and real life can smack you in the face really quick.”
As the Bobcats (9-3, 6-0 Big Sky) prepare to face rival Montana at 7 p.m. Thursday in Missoula and again at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bozeman, Sprinkle wants his team taking the same approach it has all season.
Still, MSU is 6-0 to start conference play for the
first time since 1986-87. Based on that, this week presents one of the Bobcats’ best opportunities to beat the Grizzlies (7-8, 3-5) in some time. UM has beaten MSU in 19 of the past 20 meetings between these teams.
“It’s always an opportunity. I don’t live in the past,” Sprinkle said. “I know it’s coach speak. I don’t care what happened last year. I don’t care what’s happened the last 30 (years). ... It doesn’t mean anything. All that matters is our preparation this week and the game Thursday night. We’re looking forward to it. I know they’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great game.”
During their active seven-game win streak, the Bobcats have received pivotal contributions from up and down the roster. Xavier Bishop scored 28 points in the first game at Northern Colorado and Amin Adamu scored 36 in the second. Mike Hood scored 19 points against Portland State and Jubrile Belo was named Big Sky player of the week after sweeping PSU.
Having players embrace their roles has become a strength of the team this year, Sprinkle said. And it’s set up the highly-anticipated matchups later this week.
“It’s definitely a big opportunity,” Bishop said. “But then again, there’s also a negative side of it as well. We just got to stay level-headed, stay humble. We’re definitely feeling good about ourselves. Definitely confident. But at the same time we got to stay humble like I said and continue to work.”
Sprinkle anticipates the contest will come down to the wire and the difference will be which team makes the deciding plays.
In the past month, the Bobcats have done that with four single-digit wins.
“We’re confident just because our guys have shown, and I think they have some belief, that they can do it,” Sprinkle said.
Scouting Montana
Though the Grizzlies have lost five conference games already, they’ve been by a combined 14 points.
“If you look at their record, you’re a fool,” Sprinkle said.
Montana ranks second in the conference in field-goal percentage (46.2%) and third in field-goal percentage defense (41.0%). Sprinkle said the Grizzles “do as good a job as anybody in the league” defending one on one. Offensively, they often drive through the middle.
It sets up a clash of styles since forcing opponents into tough shots is a staple of MSU’s defensive philosophy. The Bobcats are first in the Big Sky in field-goal percentage defense (39.4%). MSU is looking forward to a physical matchup.
Belo said he wants revenge after losing twice last year. In the game in Missoula, he only played 13 minutes because of foul trouble and didn’t score once. With that experience in mind, Belo is preparing for UM’s distinct style.
“We can’t expect anything to be given to us. We got to earn it,” Belo said. “It’s going to be very physical. And they’re going to play dirty so I’m just expecting them to come with that mindset that it’s going to be a very physical game and that we just got to stick together.”
Montana State’s Jubrile Belo pressures Montana Western’s Max Clark during a game on Jan. 1 at Worthington Arena.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Dampened environment
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be allowed at either venue this week.
With the rivalry typically being the highest attended games of the season, the atmosphere created by the crowd is often a big talking point that players and coaches are excited about leading up to the game.
Bobcat players said they still expect an equally intense matchup on the court.
Sprinkle joked that he’ll like not having to hear UM fans heckle him, but he went on to acknowledge what will be lost without fans in attendance.
“I love playing up there. I did as a player too. It’s a great atmosphere. It’s college basketball. That’s what it’s all about,” Sprinkle said. “You want to go into environments like that. Their student section is terrific, just like ours is when they come here. That’s what makes the ‘Cat-Griz rivalry fun is the fans and the boosters. How important it is to the people of the state. But I’m going to miss their fans to be honest with you. I enjoy that.”
