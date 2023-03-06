Let the news come to you

BOISE, Idaho—Caleb Fuller is a newcomer to the Big Sky Conference Tournament and to Idaho Central Arena, but he looked as comfortable as ever as he stepped into four 3-pointers on Sunday.

That output from beyond the arc tied a career high from during his time at UC Davis, and his 18 total points helped his new team at Montana State extend its time in Boise for a few more days.

Three other players scored in double figures for the second-seeded Bobcats, who are the defending conference champions, but arguably nobody provided a bigger spark than Fuller. He scored 14 of his points in the first half, a total that included three consecutive 3-pointers in just over a minute to propel MSU to what would ultimately become an 84-73 victory over Northern Colorado.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

