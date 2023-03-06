BOISE, Idaho—Caleb Fuller is a newcomer to the Big Sky Conference Tournament and to Idaho Central Arena, but he looked as comfortable as ever as he stepped into four 3-pointers on Sunday.
That output from beyond the arc tied a career high from during his time at UC Davis, and his 18 total points helped his new team at Montana State extend its time in Boise for a few more days.
Three other players scored in double figures for the second-seeded Bobcats, who are the defending conference champions, but arguably nobody provided a bigger spark than Fuller. He scored 14 of his points in the first half, a total that included three consecutive 3-pointers in just over a minute to propel MSU to what would ultimately become an 84-73 victory over Northern Colorado.
“The most important thing is just winning,” Fuller said. “I’m happy to get the win, obviously I’m happy to have a good game, but if I’d have scored two points and we came in here with a win I’d be equally as happy. It’s a cool event, though. It’s nice seeing something different than the Big West. Seeing the way the Big Sky does it is pretty cool.”
The Bobcats (23-9) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal game against the winner of No. 3 seed Weber State and No. 6 seed Sacramento State, which will be played Monday evening.
MSU junior guard RaeQuan Battle scored 21 points to lead the Bobcats, crossing over 1,000 points in his career from his time at Washington and with MSU. He also had three blocks. Senior forward Jubrile Belo had 18 points and eight rebounds, and sophomore forward Great Osobor contributed 15 points and two blocks.
It all combined to lift the Bobcats past UNC for the second season in a row. Last year, these teams met in the championship game. Since then, MSU has stayed near the top of the conference, while the Bears dropped to the eighth seed. UNC defeated seventh seed Portland State on Saturday to advance to face MSU.
Despite the discrepancy in the seeds, Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle knew the Bears could be dangerous. He was nervous to see the Bears a third time this season because of their talented scoring trio of Daylen Kountz, Matt Johnson II and Dalton Knecht.
Spurred by Fuller’s big first half, the Bobcats led 47-24 at halftime. Kountz and Knecht, in particular, did their best to try to bring the Bears back. They combined for 36 of UNC’s 49 second-half points. By the end of it, Kountz had 27 total and Knecht had 26. Johnson was held to eight points.
“I was very concerned when they won (Saturday),” Sprinkle said. “When you have three guys that can score the basketball like they do, any one of them can go for 30. That team, they could have won the championship. They’re that talented, in my mind.”
MSU’s 23-point lead at the break grew to 26 in the second half, but UNC refused to quit. An 11-2 run cut the lead to 17, and the Bears kept going until they got it down to 12 with 4 minutes, 15 seconds remaining. The Bobcats added six free throws down the stretch to keep ahead.
But it was concerning to watch the Bears cut into that lead so easily.
“They can score 25 points in three minutes,” Sprinkle said. “We started taking care of the ball, and I knew they’d knock down free throws.”
Indeed, MSU made 24 of 27 from the line. Battle made all seven of his attempts and Belo was 8 of 10. Point guard Darius Brown II had five points, five rebounds and eight assists in the game.
The Bobcats have Monday off to rest and prepare for Tuesday’s 9 p.m. semifinal.
“We had great games with both those teams this year,” Sprinkle said. “Both of them were physical battles. It’s going to continue to be like that every game in this tournament.”
Battle said the team is accustomed to playing with pressure as the defending champion, and several members of the group have good memories from winning the title last year.
“The way things went last year, we want to recreate that,” Battle said. “We’ve been ready since last year and the championship game ended. We knew our plan was to get here again or try to get to the semis and get to the championship, so we’ve been prepared for a whole year.”
