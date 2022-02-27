MISSOULA—Though Montana lost the first meeting with Montana State on Jan. 9 in Bozeman, the Grizzlies succeeded in holding the Bobcats to 12 3-point attempts, their fewest in a game to that point in the season.
On Sunday, the Griz doubled down on that effort, not only holding MSU to a season-low eight attempts from deep but also a season-worst one make.
The second meeting was not decided by MSU’s lack of 3-pointers — Montana did plenty else, too, in order to win — but the absence of that aspect of the Bobcats’ offense was starkly evident.
Montana forced 15 turnovers and found some semblance of balance in a game marred by a collective 50 foul calls to earn a split in the season series with MSU with an 80-74 win at Dahlberg Arena in front of an announced attendance of 5,285 fans. UM (18-11, 11-7 Big Sky) won at home against the Bobcats (21-7, 13-4) for the 11th consecutive time.
“They came out with an energy and a purpose today that we didn’t,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said, giving credit to UM’s players. “It’s kind of embarrassing the purpose we came out with. We were on our heels from the jump.”
Montana fully took advantage, hitting six 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 44-33 halftime lead. The Griz lead swelled to 17 points in the second half before MSU’s last attempt at a comeback fell just short.
“The energy wasn’t there,” MSU point guard Xavier Bishop said. “It’s disappointing with the magnitude of this game. … We’ve just got to stay confident, stay positive in the huddles and keep telling each other, ‘We’re gonna be fine.’ And we’re going to be fine. Tough loss for us, but we’re gonna be good.”
Despite the loss, MSU still holds a one-game lead over both Southern Utah and Weber State at the top of the Big Sky standings. The Bobcats can earn at least a share of the regular season championship with a win Tuesday against SUU. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Worthington Arena.
Against the Griz, Nick Gazelas and Bishop had layups about a minute apart to cut UM’s lead to four points in the final three minutes. After Bishop’s, which made the score 72-68, Montana’s Josh Bannan hit a shot in the lane as the shot clock expired. It was the last of his eight field goals as part of a team-high 23 points. He also added seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
“I thought Bannan was terrific, especially early,” Sprinkle said. “He was actually terrific all game. Even when we cut it to four, he hit a big-time shot. And the other one, (Brandon) Whitney, he kicked our butts all game too.”
Whitney shot 6 of 7 from the field for 17 points. Robby Beasley III and Lonnell Martin scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to round out a group of four UM players in double figures. The Griz collectively shot 11 of 28 on 3-pointers.
“I’m disappointed in our effort, but I do have to give them credit because they made us play that (poorly) with their aggressiveness,” Sprinkle said.
MSU’s performance from distance was hamstrung, Sprinkle said, because of Montana’s quickness in getting out to the Bobcats shooters. But he reiterated that MSU’s preference is to play through the paint, where the Bobcats tallied 44 points compared to UM’s 28.
Bishop led MSU with 27 points on 8 of 14 shooting, including a 10-of-11 showing from the foul line. He was backed up by Jubrile Belo’s 21 points and career-high 16 rebounds, which are the most for any Bobcat since 1996 when Quadre Lollis grabbed 16 boards twice in one season. Lollis also had 18 once that year.
Amin Adamu scored eight points and Great Osobor had six. Points were otherwise hard to come by.
“They’re a good defensive team,” Bishop said. “They try to bump you out of your cuts and actions. They did what they were supposed to do. We weren’t the aggressors tonight, and that cost us.”
In the second half, MSU began its comeback in earnest by stringing together defensive stops and attacking the paint more on the other end.
After Gazelas’ aforementioned layup cut the deficit to four, teammate Kellen Tynes nearly had a steal near midcourt. The ball bounced off his hands, though, and went back to UM. The officials reviewed to see if there was a change of possession and ruled there was none, leaving the Griz with four seconds on the shot clock. Whitney easily got to the basket and scored a layup while absorbing a foul from Belo.
He missed the ensuing free throw, but the momentum was clearly lost. Bishop and Bannan traded baskets on the next possessions, and then MSU had to start fouling to preserve time. The Griz made 6 of 8 foul shots in the final minute to keep their lead.
“I tell these guys all the time, ‘The basketball gods reward you for what you’ve done,’ and Montana deserved it today,” Sprinkle said. “As hard as it is to say that, they deserved it and that’s why those bounces go their way. It’s because they worked hard enough and their purpose was in the right place today.”