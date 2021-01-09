After a couple scrambles for loose balls and a pair of Northern Colorado offensive rebounds, Matt Johnson had a chance to win the game for the Bears.
Montana State led by two in the final seconds of overtime. Johnson stood outside the 3-point arc and caught a clean pass. His open shot floated toward the basket as the buzzer sounded. The ball then bounced in and out of the rim.
With the miss, the Bobcats escaped with a 76-74 overtime win Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.
“I tell the guys all the time, if you continue to do the right things and just make the right play, at some point you’re going to get rewarded,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “... That was our break.”
After trailing by 13 points early in the second half, Montana State (5-3, 2-0 Big Sky) came all the way back. The second straight win follows Thursday’s game when the Bobcats overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half.
MSU senior Amin Adamu scored a career-high 36 points, and fellow senior Xavier Bishop added 22. None of their teammates scored more than four points. They carried a team that needed an offensive jolt after trailing 40-29 at halftime.
“Just being ballers,” Sprinkle said of Adamu and Bishop. “Just being players. That’s what good players do.”
Sprinkle said equally as important as Adamu and Bishop was senior Abdul Mohamed’s defense against the Bears’ Bodie Hume, an all-Big Sky preseason selection. Hume scored 14 points but went 4 of 14 from the field and 2 of 11 on 3-pointers.
The Bobcats were the last team in the conference to begin Big Sky play since last week’s games against Southern Utah were canceled because of a COVID-19 case in the Thunderbirds’ program.
This week, the Bobcats sent a statement that they may never be out of a game.
“It came down to our veteran guys making plays,” Sprinkle said.
In December, MSU lost at Portland by three points and at Pacific by four points in overtime. The Bobcats vowed to learn from those losses. If they tightened up a few things, they knew losses could turn into wins.
On Friday night in the team’s hotel, Sprinkle showed clips from other games around the country. They diagnosed how teams blew leads in late-game situations. They wanted to avoid those kinds of mistakes.
Saturday’s game wasn’t perfect. Jubrile Belo battled foul trouble, and MSU rotated others at center. Belo missed two free throws with 16.9 seconds left in regulation that would have made it a two-possession game. Tre’Shon Smoots took advantage by making a game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left.
Overtime began with MSU hanging on to a slim lead. Then Belo fouled out with 2 minutes, 17 seconds left, and the Bears tied the score.
But just like he had all game, Adamu responded. He dribbled past a defender and made a layup. That put the Bobcats up 76-74 with two minutes left, and the score never changed again.
“Everyone is cool when things are goin smooth but how does one respond when adversity hits???” MSU senior Devin Kirby tweeted. “Love this group man, first sweep of UNC since ‘07, let’s keep building and keep rollin’. #LOVE”
Regardless of the sluggish offense — 4 of 25 from 3 and assists on only four of 28 baskets — MSU found a way to grind out the win.
Adamu exploded to the rim and hit jump shots often. His elbow jumper with 16 minutes left cut UNC’s lead to 43-38. He finished 13 of 23 from the field.
Bishop knocked down a 3-pointer, and his teammates jumped out of their seats on the bench and cheered. A possession later, Bishop made another 3. UNC called timeout as six minutes remained, and Bishop high-fived teammates. The score was tied at 55. Another jumper by Adamu capped the 13-0 run.
“(Bishop) and Amin were the ones that sparked us,” Sprinkle said.
Adamu made a layup and free throw, and Bishop hit a driving layup to put the Bobcats up by four with a little more than three minutes left.
Though that lead was squandered, the duo combined for seven of MSU’s eight overtime points.
“Just really proud of those guys,” Sprinkle said, “and the belief that this crew has.”
