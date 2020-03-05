The shot clock ticked closer and closer to its end. Harald Frey dribbled the ball at the top of the key. John Knight III defended him, but sagged off just a little too far.
Aware of Knight’s athleticism, Frey recognized the challenge of driving past him. So instead, Frey did what he’s done all season. He pulled up from well beyond the 3-point arc and let it fly.
Like the 269 previous 3-pointers made in his career, the ball fell through the net. But this make was one of his most important.
The shot doubled Montana State’s lead from three points to six with 37 seconds remaining. It forced Southern Utah to foul in the final moments. It sealed Thursday’s 73-65 win that clinched a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament.
“This was a huge game for us and a momentum builder,” Frey said. “I think that shot contributed to that.”
Frey finished with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting, six rebounds and four assists. He tied former Bobcat Tyler Hall with his 126th career game played. He navigated the Bobcats (16-14, 10-9 Big Sky) through a trying second half as their 17-point lead nearly completely disappeared. Jubrile Belo scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the duo carried MSU and made critical plays down the stretch to hold on to the lead.
The Bobcats won the rebounding battle 31-28 and only allowed five offensive rebounds. They held the Thunderbirds (15-15, 8-11) to 14 points in the paint and five second-chance points. MSU identified the way to beat SUU was to box out effectively and limit plays in transition because of the Thunderbirds’ athleticism.
The Bobcats executed just well enough, and when they needed a spark, Frey and Belo provided it.
“It’s just Harald Frey. He makes the big shot every time we need it,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He’s done it all year. Every game, he’s the critical piece.”
With MSU’s win and Portland State’s victory over Northern Arizona, the Bobcats clinched the No. 5 seed at the Big Sky tournament next week in Boise, Idaho. They’ll face No. 4 seed PSU in the quarterfinals.
Since the start of conference play, attaining one of the five first-round byes had been a goal for MSU. After being picked before the season to finish seventh in the league by coaches and media, the Bobcats surpassed expectations. They have one regular season game remaining Saturday, but their place within the conference, in Sprinkle’s first season as head coach, has been solidified.
“Getting that bye is huge,” Sprinkle said. “It’s huge.”
The reason for the 16 wins overall and 10 against conference opponents so often has been Frey. As MSU’s senior point guard and preseason all-Big Sky selection, Frey has been the focal point of the Bobcats. He proved it once again Thursday.
“I knew he was going to make that shot,” said Belo, who transferred to MSU in the summer. “He’s been doing that since I got here.”
MSU led by eight points at halftime and immediately doubled the edge. Belo opened the second half with a layup, and Frey hit back-to-back 3-pointers. The second came from as deep as the logo at midcourt.
The Thunderbirds called timeout, and Frey nodded toward his head coach as he joined teammates in their huddle.
With an advantage as large as 17 points, all the Bobcats needed to do was hold on. But that became a difficult task as SUU used a full-court press, forced the ball out of Frey’s hands and tried cutting off passing lanes to deny him receiving the ball back.
That allowed the Thunderbirds to crawl back since they made 52% of their shots in the second half.
“As the clock goes down, the little things are more and more important,” Belo said. “You just got to play harder and stay focused in those moments because you never know what could happen.”
With two and a half minutes left, SUU was as close as four points. Cameron Oluyitan drove the lane and attacked near Belo. But Belo knew that if he slid too soon, he’d be leaving a player open on the baseline. So Belo hesitated just enough to bait Oluyitan into shooting the layup and then jumped up to block it.
“I didn’t see nothing but Jubrile about 2 feet above the rim slapping it off the glass,” Sprinkle said. “That’s a game-changing play.”
Belo pinned the ball against the backboard, grabbed the rebound and swung his arms while holding the ball to protect it. Instead of the Thunderbirds trailing by just a possession, they were behind by two.
And two possessions after that, Frey nailed his shot to ice the game.
“It was a good shot,” Frey said when asked how it compares to other big shots he’s made in his career. “I think the most important thing is we found a way to win.”
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.