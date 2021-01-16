Portland State outrebounded Montana State by 13, but shot 36.1% from the field.
The Vikings scored 17 second-chance points but committed 18 turnovers.
There were seven lead changes but none in the final 14 minutes.
Every time PSU made a push, the Bobcats squelched it. MSU clamped down during that final stretch to secure a 69-64 win Saturday at Worthington Arena.
“We just tried to make it tough for them,” said Bobcat senior Xavier Bishop, who scored a game-high 22 points. “We wanted to make them take tough jump shots, tough 2s. … I thought we played some really good defense and made it tough on them.”
In a game that sometimes didn’t have much flow, MSU (7-3, 4-0 Big Sky) was the team that made a few more plays. The Bobcats tweaked their defense to force the Vikings into contested jump shots. The strategy worked well enough to complete the series sweep and extend their win streak to five.
The Bobcats are now 7-3 for the first time since 1997-98. They sit atop the Big Sky standings. Head coach Danny Sprinkle said opponents now “got a bullseye” on them.
“We have a resilient group of guys,” Bishop said. “Not everything is going to be perfect. Not everything is going to go our way. But we just got to fight through it and figure it out.”
Montana State guard Amin Adamu tries to keep Portland State’s James Scott from the net in the first half of Saturday’s game at Worthington Arena.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
After Saturday’s final media timeout, with 3 minutes, 27 seconds remaining, Portland State scored on a putback. It was the exact type of shot the Bobcats wanted to take away. They knew the Vikings’ aggressive style lended itself to lots of offensive rebounds. PSU only trailed by three points.
Then MSU’s experience kicked in. The Bobcats have already played three games decided by four points or less.
MSU’s Mike Hood made two free throws, PSU’s James Scott missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw and Amin Adamu capitalized with a floater in the lane for the Bobcats.
MSU’s Borja Fernandez intercepted a pass with 1:20 left and Bishop grabbed a defensive board with 36 seconds to go. From then on, the Vikings were forced to foul. MSU finished the game 25 of 36 from the free-throw line.
It wasn’t an overwhelming finish but rather the culmination of making just enough plays — like contesting Portland State’s shots, allowing only 22 points in the paint and holding PSU to 27 points in the second half.
“Coach is big on defense. We’re big on defense. We have to be able to guard and get stops,” Bishop said. “Defense is important. You can’t win without defense.”
After MSU beat the Vikings 71-64 on Thursday, Sprinkle made some defensive changes in the rematch. The Bobcats switched more frequently on screens in order to keep ball-handlers in front of defenders.
Since PSU’s guards are athletic and fast, MSU emphasized guarding one-on-one. The Vikings only made 12 of 30 (40%) 2-pointers, a testament to the Bobcats’ style. After on-ball defense was
an issue earlier in the year, MSU defenders displayed their progress.
“Just our rotation and scrambling. Not leaving any guy open for an open shot,” Adamu said. “Just staying in front and guarding the one-on-ones and communication on ball screens was great for us.”
Though Portland State grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, most were on shots that ricocheted far off the rim. Sprinkle specifically wanted to eliminate the easy putbacks in the paint. Switching on screens and effective on-ball defense forced PSU into tougher jump shots.
The coach complimented the improvement of freshman Tyler Patterson, who Sprinkle said had one of his best defensive games of the season.
Montana State guard Tyler Patterson follows Portland State's Paris Dawson during the first half on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
“Our guys are growing up,” Sprinkle said. “We’re getting a little better every game.”
After the contest, Adamu, Bishop and Sprinkle all said they have more work to do. It’s the same message they’ve preached for months. It’s a wise one, especially considering the last time the Bobcats started 4-0 in conference play, they finished the 2017-18 season by losing 13 of their last 15 games.
That was a different era. There was a different head coach. Fourteen of MSU’s 15 players weren’t yet on the roster.
What happens next is to be determined. For now, Sprinkle is glad his team has been rewarded for its preparation.
“It’s better than being 2-2, 3-1 or 1-3,” Sprinkle said.
