With the shot clock winding down, Xavier Bishop used a crossover dribble and pump fake to trick Portland State defender Ian Burke into jumping. Once Burke was in the air, Bishop chucked a 3-point attempt.
The ball didn’t have much chance of landing in the basket. But Bishop’s move drew contact and a foul on Burke. Montana State’s point guard grinned as he stepped to the free-throw line. Bishop made two of his three free throws.
A minute later, Bishop pulled a similar stunt in the paint and made two more free throws. The Bobcats’ lead grew from two points to six with six minutes to play on Saturday.
five-point win, MSU went 25 of 36 from the free-throw line.
“We knew we need to get them in foul trouble early on,” MSU guard Amin Adamu said. “The key was just be aggressive driving to the basket and trying to draw fouls, which we did.”
The Bobcats showed their ability to earn free throws against the Vikings, which is becoming a trend. MSU (7-3, 4-0 Big Sky) has attempted at least 22 free throws in three straight games. The Bobcats’ 24.5 free throws per conference game ranks third in the Big Sky. They’re also third in the conference making 76% from the line.
It’s an element to MSU’s game that aligns with the styles of Bishop and Adamu, guards who routinely attack the basket, and center Jubrile Belo, who often collides with defenders inside.
On Saturday, Bishop went 11 of 15 from the stripe, accounting for half of his game-high 22 points.
“Getting to the free-throw line, I feel like that’s part of my game,” Bishop said. “Coach trusts me. My teammates trust me to make plays and get down there in the paint, attack, so I just got to keep doing that.”
Before the season began, Bishop was assigned to take over at the point for all-conference guard Harald Frey, who graduated. Bishop plays a different type of game, frequently thinking to attack first compared to Frey’s get-everyone-involved approach.
But they’re similar in how they draw fouls. Frey led the Big Sky last season with 5.9 free-throw attempts per game. This year, Bishop is fourth in the conference with 5.8. Belo is fifth in the conference with 5.6.
Bishop stands at 5 feet, 8 inches. But he began his MSU career already with three years of Division I experience at Missouri-Kansas City and knew how to score at this level at his height.
“He uses his size to his advantage,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Coming off ball screens, he’s really hard to guard. When he turns the corner, those big guys, he’s into their legs and once he does that, his speed, he can get to the rim or you’re going to foul him.”
Not only does drawing fouls lead to easy points from free throws, it also affects opponents’ subbing patterns and could force key players to the bench. If Montana State can reach the bonus earlier in halves, that’s another benefit.
In the second half Saturday, the Bobcats reached the bonus with 10 minutes to play and the double bonus with six minutes left. Every foul in the final 10 minutes on resulted in free throws, even if it wasn’t a shooting foul.
“We didn’t shoot it as well as we wanted the last eight minutes of the game,” Sprinkle said, “but we still put pressure on them and we got them into foul trouble where we’re at least shooting two instead of a one-and-one.”
Montana State guard Amin Adamu attacks the net against Portland State's Amari McCray during the first half of a game on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
A year ago, MSU ranked 141st in Division I with 19.5 free-throw attempts per game. This year, the Bobcats are up to 22.5 per game and 44th nationally.
Montana State is the only team with three players in the top 11 in the conference in fouls drawn per 40 minutes, according to
Kenpom.com. Belo has drawn 6.2 fouls per 40 minutes (sixth in the conference) while Bishop has drawn 6.1 (seventh) and Adamu 5.4 (11th).
The Bobcats have attempted as many or more free throws than their opponent in six of 10 games this season. MSU is 5-1 in those contests.
As the season continues, the Bobcats know opponents will catch on to their tendencies. Getting to the free-throw line has emerged as one of those.
“If you want to score the ball,” Bishop said, “you got to be able to get to the line. … You got to get to the line to win games.”
