Tyler Patterson stayed deep into the night, shooting from all around the arc.
On March 3, after Montana State beat Sacramento State at Worthington Arena, the sophomore placed AirPod headphones in his ears and took pass after pass from a ball-return machine set up underneath the basket on the east end of the court.
Patterson had missed all four of his 3-point attempts that evening, the latest game in a frustrating stretch for arguably the Bobcats’ best and most-trusted shooter. Including the Sac State game, Patterson was mired in a five-game shooting slump. Dating back to Feb. 17 at Eastern Washington, he had shot just 2 of 17 overall (11.7%) and 1 of 13 on 3-pointers (7.7%).
He needed to get his shot back.
The turnaround started two nights later in the final game of the regular season, when he shot 2 of 5 overall and hit 1 of 3 shots from deep in a win over Northern Colorado. Then, in the opening game of the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Boise, Idaho, Patterson hit 2 of 5 3-pointers for six points in another win over the Hornets.
In the semifinals, he went scoreless after attempting just two shots in 12 minutes against Weber State. But on Saturday in the championship game — a rematch with the Bears — Patterson had his best overall game in more than a month.
He hit 5 of 6 shots from the field, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, and finished with 14 points. He tied his career-high of five rebounds to go with one assist and one block. The Bobcats beat UNC to win their first Big Sky championship in 26 years and shot 51.9% while doing so.
Patterson’s resurgence was a welcomed aspect of that effort. The longtime adage for shooters in a slump is to just keep shooting. Eventually the shots will fall. Patterson, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, had to keep that in mind throughout the last few weeks of the season.
The late nights in the gym were worth it.
“We’ve just got to trust the work at the end of the day,” he said. “One thing about me and about everybody on our team is that we always put the extra work in. We’re always going to be there late doing what we’ve got to do because we wanted to get right back here. It feels great to have it pay off.”
Patterson played 18.7 minutes per game last year and averaged 3.7 points. He took on a greater offensive role in his second season at MSU, averaging 7.2 points and shooting 38.7% on 3-pointers (and 41.6% overall) while starting in 33 of 34 games and playing 22.8 minutes per game. His one missed start was only because he had been sick.
He remembers the disjointedness of his freshman season, which had interruptions and various precautions due to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His second season had a few games postponed and ultimately rescheduled, but on the whole it was his first taste of a normal college basketball season.
For it to end with a conference championship was a feeling he had trouble describing.
“It’s so much appreciation for what we went through last year,” he said. “It was super weird, it was a lot of ups and downs, but it makes it 10 times sweeter this year. I feel like it’s a whole two seasons coming together.”
On Saturday, a combination of factors came together to deliver Montana State its long-awaited conference title. Not the least of which was the team’s shooting display.
Nick Gazelas, Amin Adamu and Xavier Bishop all hit two 3-pointers each. Collectively, the Bobcats shot 10 of 18 (55.6%) on 3-pointers against UNC.
Combined during the three tournament games, the Bobcats shot 21 of 50 (42%) from long distance.
“We’re unpredictable,” Patterson said. “On any night anybody can step up and get it done.”
The Bobcats learned on Sunday they’ll be the No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region and face No. 3 seed Texas Tech at 11:45 a.m. on Friday in the first round in San Diego.
Montana State’s players are understandably excited about taking a plethora of shooting options into March Madness.
“It feels amazing, man,” Gazelas said. “We all put in the work. We shoot thousands of shots every day, so I know we’re going to hit our shots.”
Adamu shot 39.1% on 3-pointers this season, and Bishop was at 34.4%. Gazelas and RaeQuan Battle both shot 35.6%.
Abdul Mohamed, the team’s leader in 3-point percentage (44.4%) during the season, credited assistant coach Dan Russell for implementing the practice drills and discipline to turn the Bobcats into a better shooting team.
MSU shot 36.9% on 3-pointers this season, the third-best mark in the conference and an improvement from 32.9% in 2020-21.
“We didn’t shoot it as well last year. That was the emphasis coming into this year,” Mohamed said. “We wanted to be a team that spaces it. We know Nick and Tyler are deadeye (shooters). We have the most trust in them. And we want them. Every time they touch it, that’s a good look for us. That’s good offense for us.”