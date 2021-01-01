It took until the end of the first half, but Montana State finally got rolling.
Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Kellen Tynes each made baskets in the final four minutes of the opening frame. Borja Fernandez made back-to-back layups.
The Bobcats scored 11 straight points, and all of a sudden, a one-point game turned into an 12-point MSU advantage at halftime.
Montana State (3-3) cruised in the second half to a 96-67 win against Montana Western (1-2) on Friday at Worthington Arena. The game was scheduled just days in advance after a positive COVID-19 case in Southern Utah’s program forced the cancellation of the Bobcats’ two previously scheduled games this week.
Jubrile Belo scored 19 points while Adamu (17 points) and Bishop (12) also played key roles in the offense. The Bobcats made 48.8% of their shots while holding UMW to 40%.
The Bulldogs threatened to take the lead throughout much of the first half, making six 3-pointers compared to the Bobcats’ zero in the first 20 minutes. MSU also cycled through lineups, using the game against an NAIA opponent to mix up playing time.
But the Bobcats still had a significant size advantage and used it to their benefit. They outrebounded UMW 51-27 and consistently passed to Belo, a 6-foot-9 center. He scored MSU’s first four points and dunked over other players repeatedly.
Since the Bulldogs are in the NAIA, Friday’s game didn’t help the Bobcats move closer to the minimum 13 Division I games in order to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament. But it was another chance to play following the SUU cancellations.
Earlier this week, MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said his team still needed more games in order to have a good feel of its identity this season. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bobcats only played five nonconference games before Friday.
Friday’s game was another chance to improve as a team in a game setting. When MSU’s best players were on the court, the Bobcats frequently expanded their lead.
They used their starting lineup to open the second half and began with two Abdul Mohamed three-point plays, two Belo dunks and an uncontested Adamu slam in transition off a steal.
After closing the first half on an 11-0 run, MSU opened the second half on a 12-0 run. The score went from 35-34 to 58-34.
With the comfortable lead, the Bobcats were in complete command. And they didn’t let up.
