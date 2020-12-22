After dribbling at the top of the key for almost 25 seconds, Xavier Bishop attacked the rim. He dribbled with his right hand. He had been clutch throughout the second half making plays and igniting Montana State’s offense.
When he attempted the layup, the ball bounced off the backboard, off the rim and into the hands of Portland’s Latrell Jones with three seconds left.
The Bobcats were forced to foul as they eventually lost 62-59 at Portland on Tuesday afternoon.
Bishop’s shot would have given MSU the lead. It could have changed the result. It would have likely put the Bobcats above .500 instead of below it.
MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle wanted to get the ball to the rim. At that point, referees could have possibly called a foul. Or Bishop, known for being a strong finisher inside, could have made the winning play.
“He’s a really good finisher. He just missed it,” Sprinkle said. “It’s a shot he makes a lot, and it was a good shot. It just didn’t go in. We’re still going to run plays for him again. It’s too bad for him because he lives for those moments. He’s a big-shot maker. He’ll make those shots in the future.”
The Bobcats (2-3) blew a 13-point lead. At halftime, they led by 10. Though a shortened preseason has forced MSU to acclimate to the new season on the fly, Tuesday’s contest served as an opportunity to bounce back from a 28-point loss at Washington State four days prior. It was also a chance to finish nonconference games on a high note.
Now, the Bobcats won’t play again until Dec. 31 against Southern Utah, beginning a potential stretch of 20 conference games in 10 weeks.
“We’re still a work in progress,” Sprinkle said. “We got to still continue to get better. The biggest thing is we got to learn from these. We got to learn to play in the last eight minutes of games and learn to finish off games.”
In the second half Tuesday, MSU was outscored 40-27 and outrebounded 23-9.
Sprinkle has said repeatedly in recent weeks the Bobcats need to improve their toughness, defense and rebounding. Protecting a double-digit lead would have been the time to display progress.
With 10 minutes left, Portland scored back-to-back to make it a two-point game. From that point on, the teams jostled for command.
Once the Pilots jumped ahead with four and a half minutes remaining, they never gave the lead back. In that time, they never led by more than four.
“They got the ball to the rim, and they were aggressive and we didn’t respond,” Sprinkle said. “There was a couple loose balls we didn’t get that we got to scrap. We got to come up with those. Down low, we had a bunch of layups we missed, free throws, open shots. We got to make those.”
Because of foul trouble, center Jubrile Belo only played 11 minutes in the second half. He finished 3-of-11 shooting in 22 minutes total. Sprinkle said he doesn’t want to blame the foul situation because it’s on the Bobcats to adjust to how the game is officiated.
In Belo’s absence, MSU often paired Abdul Mohamed off the bench with starting power forward Borja Fernandez. Mohamed played 17 minutes after halftime. He scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in total.
Montana State forward Abdul Mohamed shoots a jumper Friday against Washington State in Pullman, Washington.
Shelly Hanks/WSU Athletics
With just two minutes left, Ahmed Ali pump-faked a 3-pointer and caused Mohamed to jump into him. Part of the Bobcats’ scouting report was to not fall for Ali’s move. He then made three free throws to push the margin to four points.
The Pilots went 25 of 26 from the free-throw line.
“That’s how you win close games,” Sprinkle said.
Belo intercepted a pass and went coast-to-coast for an uncontested dunk with 49 seconds left to pull MSU within one. Portland threw an errant pass out of bounds on the next play. That set up Bishop’s last-second attempt.
Bishop scored a team-high 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half. The miss wasn’t what cost the Bobcats the game. It was the collapse that took place before that.
MSU will take a few days off for Christmas before reconvening on Dec. 26. And then the team will begin preparing for conference games which have more magnitude.
“We got to get better in a hurry,” Sprinkle said.
