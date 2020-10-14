After an offseason unlike any other, Montana State began official preseason practice Wednesday.
With the NCAA allowing the season to start Nov. 25 instead of the original Nov. 10 date, the Bobcats have six weeks until they’ll be allowed to play games.
After the end of the 2019-20 season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rest of the spring, summer and early fall had been mired in uncertainty. But now MSU and teams across the country are taking steps to return to action. The start of preseason practice represents another in that direction.
“It’s another step for them,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “... From here on out, it’s go time now. We have our first game in about six weeks from about today, we’ve got to be ready.”
Though preseason practices are beginning, MSU has yet to release its regular season schedule. With the Big Sky Conference considering a 20-game conference season and the NCAA reducing the maximum number of games allowed, the Bobcats may choose to play only a few nonconference games.
The NCAA also recommended — but didn’t require — players and coaches receive three COVID-19 tests per week during the season. The NCAA’s requirement of once-a-week testing for football essentially forced the Big Sky Conference to move the football season to the spring.
Regardless, Montana State athletic director Leon Costello has said he feels confident the Bobcats will be able to meet NCAA guidelines.
So far, Sprinkle said, no one in the men’s basketball program has contracted COVID-19.
“Proud of our guys for the way they’ve handled that. A lot of it is luck too,” Sprinkle said. “I’m not naïve enough to know that they’re still college kids, but proud of how they’ve handled it.”
The start of the preseason means MSU can go from eight hours of practice a week up to 20.
When only eight hours of team activities were allowed per week, MSU focused on individual workouts and conditioning. Since players had to work out on their own at the start of the offseason, the Bobcats spent time getting back into shape.
“With the 20 hours it allows us to watch a lot more film, more access to our players, even if it’s just to go shoot in the gym,” Sprinkle said. “We probably won’t be using all 20 hours, but it’s nice to know we’ll be able to use the 20 if we need them.”
In the past few weeks, Sprinkle said the Bobcats have gotten more out of practice by implementing plays and philosophies with an emphasis on defensive principles.
MSU went 16-15 last season, its first finish above .500 since 2010. The Bobcats have to replace first-team all-conference point guard Harald Frey and Livingston native Ladan Ricketts, who both graduated.
MSU returns its three other starters from last season in third-team all-conference center Jubrile Belo, frontcourt-mate Devin Kirby and guard Amin Adamu. The Bobcats added six new scholarship players and will also likely lean heavily on point guard Xavier Bishop, who sat out last season due to transfer rules.
Sprinkle anticipated the intensity of practice ratcheting up with the preseason underway.
“We have more guys that can score it this year, but we’ve got to be a better passing team and take pride in getting a teammate a shot,” Sprinkle said. “Still doing those little things, boxing out every time, diving on the floor for loose balls, all kind of the stats that don’t get statted that kind of win games. We have so many new guys, it’s getting them implemented into the system and showing them how hard they need to play.”
