Montana State men begin new season with heavy road slate, starting at Colorado By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Nov 8, 2021 Following summer workouts and a busy fall of practices, Abdul Mohamed is glad he's along for this ride.He's seen all along the potential Montana State has this season. He wanted to be a part of it.Along with Amin Adamu and Xavier Bishop, Mohamed was granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All three have said it was an easy decision to stay. Their choices have been reinforced over the past several months as they have become acquainted with MSU’s newcomers who will provide depth and versatility throughout the new season, which begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Colorado in Boulder.The veterans have seen glimpses of what this year’s team can be, and they’re excited to help it reach its full potential.“I was excited regardless of what the outcome was or who was on the team, but the coaches did a great job recruiting a great class, a very competitive young group that’s going to build together over the next four years,” Mohamed said. “The core of us have seen what it takes to win, and we got to the mountaintop but we didn’t get the job done. It’s a player-led program where we can show these guys what it takes to win. We have all the ingredients.”MSU upset Big Sky regular season champion Southern Utah in the semifinals of last season’s conference tournament and battled back from a large early deficit to only lose by 10 to Eastern Washington in the title game.The expectations are even higher heading into head coach Danny Sprinkle’s third season. The team’s mentality has been set for a while.“For me I feel like it started as soon as I got back from London,” said Adamu, an England native. “Based on what we accomplished last year, everyone’s mindset is just straight toward the Big Sky championship.”Junior forward Jubrile Belo expects the trio of returning seniors to hold everybody accountable in their quest for the mountaintop again. Their leadership will be necessary to get everybody on the same page.“I think the biggest thing about getting ready for the season was just adjusting everyone to the culture here,” Belo said. “We call it ‘run it back,’ really, because we were so close last year.”The team’s depth appears to be vastly improved from a year ago. The Bobcats expect to utilize a wider range of offensive and defensive schemes because of their increased athleticism.Bishop figures to lead a guard group that returns Kellen Tynes, Nick Gazelas and Carter Ash and adds true freshman Isaac Spears.Adamu and Mohamed are just two of MSU’s long and athletic guards and wings. They are joined by returner Tyler Patterson, true freshman Patrick McMahon, Washington transfer RaeQuan Battle and South Plains (Texas) College transfer Mareng Gatkuoth.In the post, Belo will be backed up by true freshmen Great Osobor and Sam Lecholat. MSU’s post depth will increase once sophomore Borja Fernandez returns from an injury, but that may not be until after the new year.Sprinkle will have a deep bench to draw from. It appears freshmen such as Osobor, Lecholat and McMahon will all play vital roles, even if for short stints. “I’m glad we’re able to get our young guys in there a little bit and get their feet wet because I think they can help us at times — whether it’s foul trouble or if we need an energy spark,” Sprinkle said.By all accounts, the freshman group — which includes Alex Germer and Jasper Reinalda, who will both redshirt — have caught on quickly to what MSU is hoping to accomplish.“They do a great job of asking the older guys what it takes and what it looks like and how the routine is on game day,” Mohamed said. “They’re very mature for their age.”Sprinkle added it was difficult to create this year’s schedule — not a lot of teams were willing to come to Bozeman, he said, in part because it can be out of the way and not easily paired with other nonconference opponents.Also, Sprinkle said, the Big Sky calls for two league games in the first week of December, which most other conferences don’t do. It was a challenge to fill a nonconference slate without having that week available.As a result, MSU will play its home opener at 2 p.m. Sunday against Rocky Mountain College and then not play at Worthington Arena again until Dec. 7 against North Dakota State. In between, the Bobcats will have a pair of games in two hostile road environments — South Dakota State and New Mexico — followed by a three-game tournament in San Antonio after Thanksgiving and then two Big Sky road games at Northern Colorado and Sacramento State.“Luckily we have a veteran team that’s been through some of the tough travel and playing on the road a lot,” Sprinkle said. “Hopefully it benefits us.”Montana State’s treacherous road schedule begins with Colorado, which was ranked No. 22 in the final Associated Press poll last season following a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. CU has a 152-28 (.844) record at home under 12th-year head coach Tad Boyle, who previously coached at Northern Colorado from 2006-10.Sprinkle highlighted senior Evan Battey, a Pac-12 honorable mention last season, and freshman point guard KJ Simpson as two of CU’s better players. But the Bobcats are going in expecting a threat from every angle.“Any time you get to play against a Pac-12 team or a team of that caliber you’re excited,” Mohamed said. “You get to lace your shoes up and compete at a high level.”Tynes, one of MSU’s better defenders, said a stout defensive effort is a must.“They’re a very good team offensively. They’re deep, so we just got to do our best to make them take tough shots and limit them to one shot,” he said.MSU intends for that diligent defense to set up the team’s offense.“We can’t think about running early because that’s when you give them offensive rebounds,” Mohamed said. “We’ve got to make sure we come up with the ball and then start running and playing our style.”The Bobcats’ priority on defense will be prevalent all season long, not just against Colorado. If the team is to survive the rigors of its road-heavy nonconference schedule and a challenging Big Sky slate, MSU expects defense to be the reason why.“We’ve got to be the toughest team. The toughest team is going to win the Big Sky. That’s kind of always the case,” Bishop said. “The team that plays the most physical and makes those little plays. Everybody's going to hit shots, but it's about who's going to dig deep and get that stop when you need it." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.