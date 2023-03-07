Let the news come to you

BOISE, Idaho — Montana State defeated Weber State 60-58 in double overtime on Tuesday evening in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinals at Idaho Central Arena.

After the Bobcats missed two chances to win it at the buzzer in regulation and in the first overtime, RaeQuan Battle caught a lob from Darius Brown II for a dunk with 1.6 seconds remaining.

Weber State's Steven Verplancken had his 3-pointer blocked by Caleb Fuller as time expired. 


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.

