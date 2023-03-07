BOISE, Idaho — Montana State defeated Weber State 60-58 in double overtime on Tuesday evening in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinals at Idaho Central Arena.
After the Bobcats missed two chances to win it at the buzzer in regulation and in the first overtime, RaeQuan Battle caught a lob from Darius Brown II for a dunk with 1.6 seconds remaining.
Weber State's Steven Verplancken had his 3-pointer blocked by Caleb Fuller as time expired.
The game was a rematch of last season’s meeting in the same round of the tournament, won 69-66 by MSU on its way to a league title.
The Bobcats advanced to face No. 9 seed Northern Arizona, which won earlier in the day against No. 4 seed Montana to continue its surprising postseason run after a regular season filled with narrow losses. That game will begin at 9:30 p.m. MT.
MSU’s Great Osobor finished with 16 points before fouling out. Battle’s final dunk gave him 17 points. Jubrile Belo added 12.
The two best defensive teams in the Big Sky played, unsurprisingly, a low-scoring game, and it was evident it would be that way even early in the first half.
Montana State shot just 8 of 22 from the floor (2 of 8 on 3-pointers) but was rewarded for its aggressiveness in the lane, drawing eight fouls against the Wildcats and shooting 6 of 8 from the free throw line.
Belo made four of those foul shots, and Osobor made two. Osobor led the team with eight points at the break after showing a combination of strength and deft touch around the rim.
Verplancken led his team with 10 points at the break. Dillon Jones backed him up with six points. As a whole, the Wildcats shot 10 of 23 from the field (3 of 10 from outside).
Jones finished the game with a game-high 18 points, and Verplancken had 14.
This story will be updated.
