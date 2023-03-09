BOISE, Idaho — Few things are more dangerous than a hot team that believes in itself.
Northern Arizona played its best basketball of the season this week and pulled off a surprise trip to the Big Sky Conference Championship game as the tournament’s No. 9 seed.
Second-seeded Montana State, the experienced defending champion, put an end to that Cinderella story. As winners of 12 of their last 13 games, the Bobcats were plenty hot also.
Montana State won 85-78 on Wednesday evening at Idaho Central Arena to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bobcats (25-9) took a 42-35 halftime lead after shooting an even 50% (15 of 30) from the floor in the first 20 minutes. That was only 18 points shy of the team’s total from the previous night in 50 minutes during a double overtime win over Weber State.
While the semifinal game was dominated by defense, Wednesday’s final featured a greater display of offense. Seven Bobcats scored in the first half, led by RaeQuan Battle’s 16 points and Jubrile Belo’s 10.
The Lumberjacks stayed close thanks to four 3-pointers (compared to MSU’s two) and Carson Towt’s inside presence resulting in 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
After starting the game on a 6-0 run, Montana State’s lead reached nine points in the first half.
That lead finally found double digits in the second half after Belo and Great Osobor hit three free throws in the first three minutes. MSU’s edge hit 11 points after a Battle 3-pointer with 12 minutes, 58 seconds left. NAU’s Trent McLaughlin answered with a 3-pointer of his own to get back within eight, but Caleb Fuller scored inside off a nifty assist from Robert Ford III to get it back to 10, at 55-45, with 12:09 left.
The lead hovered at about that distance for several minutes before an NAU 6-2 run cut the lead to seven with 6:28 to play. It was later cut to six on a 3-pointer by Oakland Fort. The Lumberjacks kept chipping away, getting within five after a three-point play from Jalen Cone. Battle pushed the lead back to nine with a four-point play with 4:26 remaining.
MSU never led by fewer than seven points after that.
Battle led the Bobcats with 25 points. Belo and Osobor scored 14 and nine points, respectively. Fuller contributed 12 points and Darius Brown II supplied 15 points.
Towt had 16 points and nine rebounds for Northern Arizona before fouling out.
This story will be updated.
