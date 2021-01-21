Montana State only trailed for 29 fleeting seconds. The Bobcats were either ahead or tied with Northern Arizona for the final 37 minutes.
No matter how close the Lumberjacks were, MSU again proved it can earn a win with defense and depth.
After leading by only two points midway through the second half, the Bobcats pulled away late to take down Northern Arizona 62-51 on Thursday in Flagstaff, Arizona. MSU (8-3, 5-0 Big Sky) is now on a six-game win streak for the first time since 2003-04. The Bobcats’ 5-0 start to conference play is their first since 2004-05.
“Always good to win on the road,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Guys battled. Proud of them.”
The Bobcats leaned on 14 points from Jubrile Belo and 12 from Xavier Bishop, but the balanced attack of nine different scorers boosted MSU, especially late.
MSU again showed how to win a low-scoring game. The Bobcats’ 51 points allowed were their fewest in a game this season. They also won the rebounding battle 33-27 and overcame 24 points from NAU’s Cameron Shelton. MSU held the rest of the Lumberjacks to 0 for 9 on 3-pointers.
Entering Thursday, the Bobcats were off to their best start to conference play since 2017-18. They went on to lose 13 of 15 games to close that season.
It’s a painful memory for fans, but one worth keeping in mind. MSU didn’t retain former head coach Brian Fish following the next year.
In Sprinkle’s second season as head coach, MSU is making progress. The Bobcats started the year 7-3, their best 10-game start since 1997-98, when Sprinkle was a junior on the team.
Thursday’s contest could have been an inflection point.
Instead of collapsing after experiencing a taste of success, MSU did the opposite. The Bobcats locked down defensively, only allowed 25 second-half points and wrapped up another victory.
“From the day our staff took over, it’s been our identity,” Sprinkle said. “We have to do that to win games.”
Throughout the first half, neither team pulled away. The Bobcats’ edge was 31-26 at the break. As the game unfolded, the two teams’ offenses varied. Shelton accounted for 16 of NAU’s first 26 points. MSU, meanwhile, had eight players score and none had more than six in the first half.
It turned into another typical conference contest, and the Bobcats needed to buckle down defensively. They played similarly to earn their first four conference wins, and it’s a style Sprinkle has told players they need to embrace, especially at this time of year. NAU made just 40% of its shots.
The Bobcats’ strategy was to let Shelton shoot often as long as they held his teammates in check. It paid off since no other Lumberjacks scored more than eight points.
Montana State guard Amin Adamu elevates to take a shot Thursday against Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Maria Saldivar/NAU Athletics
Amin Adamu, rather than Bishop, began guarding Shelton midway through the second half. NAU’s star guard, who averages more than 21 points per game, didn’t hit a field goal in the final seven minutes.
With 10 minutes left, MSU’s Mike Hood knocked down a 3-pointer and Borja Fernandez scored on a putback. The Bobcats led 48-41, tying their largest lead of the game until that point.
A couple minutes later, Tyler Patterson nailed a 3 from the corner. Adamu made a 3, too. MSU led by eight with five minutes to play.
“That’s kind of the strength of our team,” Sprinkle said. “It’s kind of a different guy every night. … The 3s were in critical times.”
Clinging to that lead down the stretch, the Bobcats needed to stay strong defensively. As they’ve proven throughout recent weeks, they can win playing with that style. They did again Thursday.
Now the question is how long MSU can keep this streak going.
“If we’re going to win games,” Sprinkle said, “we got to continue rebounding the basketball and we got to guard to give ourselves a chance.”
