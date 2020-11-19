Montana State announced four nonconference games Thursday, beginning at UNLV on Wednesday.
The Bobcats then plan to visit Pacific on Dec. 2, Washington State on Dec. 18 and Portland on Dec. 22. Conference play is scheduled to begin Dec. 31 against Southern Utah.
Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle had previously mentioned these games, and now they’re official.
“This schedule will challenge our program as we are playing four quality programs,” Sprinkle said in a press release. “Three of these teams would have qualified for the postseason and have a lot of returners and top transfers getting eligible.
“We wanted to challenge our team in the nonconference and this schedule is just that. I like the fact that all these teams are tough and physical which will help us get ready for league play.”
UNLV tied for second in the Mountain West Conference in 2019-20. The Rebels were predicted to take fourth in the Mountain West 2020-21 preseason poll while Bryce Hamilton (preseason all-Mountain West), David Jenkins Jr. (preseason newcomer of the year) and Nick Blake (preseason freshman of the year) were individually recognized.
“UNLV is super talented and will be one of the top teams on the West Coast this season,” Sprinkle said. “Coach TJ Otzelberger is an offensive genius, and we will get tested right out of the gate. They had one of the top transfers in all of college basketball, David Jenkins, sitting out last year.”
Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire was named the West Coast Conference’s coach of the year last season while leading the Tigers to a 23-10 overall record and a tie for third in the league.
“Pacific is one of the toughest and most physical teams in the country, and that is directly related to coach Damon Stoudamire and his staff,” Sprinkle said. “Pacific is coming off a tremendous season and has a lot of key players returning. It will be like a mid-February physical league game.”
The last time MSU played Washington State, the Bobcats won 95-90 in 2018.
“Washington State is an always-tough Pac-12 team who is very organized and disciplined,” Sprinkle said. “You could see how much they improved every week under coach Kyle Smith in his first season.”
The game against Portland wraps up MSU’s nonconference slate, based on what is scheduled as of now.
“The University of Portland has a lot of new transfers so I’m expecting them to be much improved on both sides of the ball,” Sprinkle said. “They have some talented scorers who will only get better the more experience they get.”
A fifth nonconference game may be added to meet the NCAA Division I maximum of 25 games allowed during the 2020-21 regular season.
