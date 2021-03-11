BOISE, Idaho — Exhilarated by the moment, Jubrile Belo purposely hit his head against the padded support beam for the hoop he just rocked by dunking.
With determination to find any sort of offensive pace for Montana State, Xavier Bishop drove down the left side of the lane. He bounced a pass behind him, past two Idaho State defenders, to Belo. Daxton Carr tried to swat the ball out of Belo’s hands, but he was too strong. He slammed the ball through the basket, causing it to shake as he dropped back to his feet.
Plays like this, signs of determination, led Montana State to victory. The No. 5-seeded Bobcats fought for a 71-63 victory on Thursday in the Big Sky quarterfinals against No. 4 Idaho State at Idaho Central Arena. This is the first time MSU will move on to the tournament semifinals since 2009.
“Real proud,” Bishop said. “We stuck together and figured it out.”
The Bobcats (12-9) will play No. 1 Southern Utah at 5 p.m. Friday.
“If we play hard and have energy, the rest will take care of itself,” Bishop said. “We’re going to need tonight’s effort times 10 tomorrow.”
Bishop ended up with a game-high 22 points. He made all 11 of his free throws, tying a program record. Belo had 19 points on 5-for-6 shooting while making 9 of 13 free throws. The Bobcats made 41% of their shots while limiting Idaho State to 31%.
The Bobcats also made 32 of 40 free throws while ISU was 24 for 31. This was a result of 55 fouls being called, 26 on MSU.
“There were a lot of stoppages, but at the end of the day, it’s March,” Bishop said. “We’re just out here hooping.”
Idaho State and Montana State had not played each during the regular season, an anomaly which was a result of COVID-19 protocols on MSU’s part.
From the beginning, the Bobcats’ plan was to give the ball to Belo, and it worked. With 12 minutes left in the first half, Bishop drove down the lane and bounced a pass down to Belo. With power, Belo turned around and slammed down a two-handed dunk.
This was part of a 10-1 run that ended with Belo making a pair of bonus free throws with over eight minutes left before halftime.
A little while later, Belo furiously fought for position down at the block. After an MSU shot ricocheted off the rim, he corralled the offensive rebound and went back up with another dunk. He was 4 for 4 from the field in the first half.
After the game, Belo had cuts and his mouth was bleeding. But he knew the game would be physical.
“Our energy just needed to be up from the start,” Belo said. “So I gave myself a goal that I’m going to be relentless.”
This appeared to no longer be the MSU team that was on a five-game losing skid against Big Sky opponents. This squad was in control like the one that started 6-0 in conference play.
Sprinkle said Thursday was the first time in at least a month that the Bobcats played every possession as if it were their last.
“There’s a difference between competing and playing hard. I thought we really competed hard for all 40 minutes,” Sprinkle said. “I’m proud of my guys fighting through a lot of things and gutting out the win.”
Montana State had a solid defensive approach. The Bobcats double-teamed post players and successfully rotated around the perimeter to keep the Bengals from having open jumpers.
The Bengals, however, also showed why they led the Big Sky with 61.3 points per game allowed. The Bobcats were 0 of 5 from deep in the first half, but they found other ways to score. Late in the first half, Bishop crossed over in front of an opponent and drove along the baseline. He flew through the air, drawing a foul, and spun the ball behind him as he drained the reverse layup.
The Bobcats also scored 17 point off turnovers. Less than two minutes before the break, Kellen Tynes tipped an Idaho State pass away, saved it from going out of bounds and raced down the court. At the other end, he made a layup through contact. His three-point play was part of Montana State’s 8-0 run to close the first half.
Both offenses remained stagnant after intermission. The Bobcats were 8 of 20 from the field and the Bengals were 10 for 33.
Because several players were on the verge of fouling out, the Bengals had to move several young players to positions they had never been in before. ISU head coach Ryan Looney called it “really unfortunate.”
“The moment got away from us,” Looney said. “Foul trouble killed us.”
Though neither team found much offensive rhythm, the Bobcats played stout enough defensively to move on in the conference tournament.
Sprinkle emphasized that the Bobcats couldn’t make as many mistakes against SUU in the semifinals. That would only lead to scoring runs which the Bobcats would struggle to come back from.
The Bobcats are adamant they aren’t done winning, though.
“I didn’t take this job,” Sprinkle said shortly after the game, “just to get to the semifinals.”
