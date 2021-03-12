BOISE, Idaho — After Montana State called timeout, the Bobcats gathered to try to find a way to keep their season alive.
Xavier Bishop caught an inbounds pass. He dribbled around the perimeter as the final seconds of regulation drained away. He found Jubrile Belo.
With only a couple of those seconds left, Belo caught a pass in the paint. He rapidly turned around and hit a hook shot to tie the game. MSU and Southern Utah, competing for a berth in the Big Sky championship game, were tied and going to overtime.
Belo walked toward center court and continuously pumped his fist.
The Bobcats, who lost six of their last eight games of the regular season, had a second-year head coach and were facing the top seed in the conference, weren’t supposed to be this close to a championship appearance. Yet they were.
And with determined defense, the Bobcats won. No. 5-seeded Montana State overpowered Southern Utah 80-77 in the Big Sky tournament semifinals Friday at Idaho Central Arena.
The last time the Bobcats won a conference title was 1995-96. They’re one win away from accomplishing that feat again.
MSU relied on its defense late. The Bobcats (13-9) forced SUU to make just 3 of 10 shots in overtime. The Bobcats made 6 of 10 free throws in that span to hold on.
SUU’s Dre Marin had a shot at a game-tying 3 in the final seconds, but it rolled in and out of the rim.
MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle and the rest of the Bobcats stormed the court. Amin Adamu crouched down and composed himself. MSU was moving on.
Adamu scored a game-high 29 points on 11-for-19 shooting for MSU. Belo added 22 points, eight rebounds and a school-record eight blocks. Abdul Mohamed recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds, a high for MSU in a tournament game.
SUU (20-4) boasted four all-conference players. The Thunderbirds’ offense ranked among the best in the nation, as they were fifth in Division I with 84.5 points per game.
But the Bobcats had yet to play Southern Utah this season because of a positive COVID-19 case within the Thunderbirds’ program during the regular season. MSU emphasized after Thursday’s win over Idaho State in the quarterfinals that its defense would have to be up to the challenge.
MSU’s emphasis was reinforced as the Bobcats’ bench players chanted “defense” every time Southern Utah brought the ball down the court. The Bobcats wanted a slugfest. MSU and the Thunderbirds exchanged punches to start.
After SUU batted the ball out of Belo’s hands in the paint, Tevian Jones sprinted in transition and glided through the air past multiple MSU defenders on his way to banking in a layup. This gave SUU a 12-6 lead six minutes into the contest.
Later, Bishop tossed up an alley-oop pass and Belo threw it down, another punch right back to the Big Sky’s top-seeded team.
No matter what the Bobcats did, they couldn’t seemingly stop the Thunderbirds. SUU ended the first half with another run of eight unanswered points. John Knight III scored six of them, including a second-chance layup and a jumper with just a few seconds before halftime.
Nobody seemed to take control early in the second half. Neither team scored more than six points in the first 16 minutes out of halftime before the other team scored.
Adamu, however, took over. He scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers, in that stretch alone.
Later on, Mohamed’s putback cut SUU’s lead to two. He asked for a foul call, but none came. The intensity and physicality of the contest, just like the Bobcats expected, would remain.
With under five minutes to go, Belo caught a post-entry pass, pounded a dribble down to the court and elevated up for a layup. After his shot fell and a foul was called, he jumped up and down, thrilled. His three-point play cut the lead to one.
The Bobcats jumped ahead with about four minutes left when Adamu banked in a jumper, giving the Bobcats their first lead since less than eight minutes into the contest.
Yet SUU took back control again. Jones gave the Thunderbirds back the lead with a three-point play with about 2:30 to go.
The Bobcats began having issues when Southern Utah decided to turn to its full-court press, especially on inbounds passes. It led to a Bobcats turnover, allowing SUU to build the lead up to two.
But Belo’s shot to end regulation gave the Bobcats another chance.
After the Bobcats won in the quarterfinals for the first time in 12 years, Sprinkle said he didn’t become the head coach at his alma mater just to advance to the semifinals. Just the fact that the Bobcats went to overtime with the top-seeded team in the conference displayed that they were not settling with what they had already accomplished.
That was further proved with their fight for victory.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.