Montana State appears to have made its first offseason addition via the transfer portal this week.
RaeQuan Battle announced through his Instagram account on Sunday he would be transferring to MSU after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at the University of Washington.
Battle, who is originally from Tulalip, Washington, located about 40 miles north of Seattle, was listed on the Huskies athletics website as a 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard. He is believed to be the first member of the Tulalip Reservation to earn a Division I basketball scholarship.
He arrived at Washington ranked No. 91 in ESPN’s Top 100 for the Class of 2019. His best collegiate game came in a Dec. 12, 2020, loss to Oregon in which he scored 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench. He hit four 3-point attempts in that contest.
As a freshman at UW in 2019-20, Battle averaged 12.5 minutes per game in 17 appearances, and he averaged 5.5 points. He appeared in 22 games as a sophomore and averaged 4.6 points in nearly 18 minutes per game.
In his two seasons, he shot a combined 30.1% from the field, including a 24.4% mark from 3-point range. He was a 77.8% free-throw shooter across the two years.
Battle did not play in 12 of the final 17 games of Washington’s season, which ended with a 5-21 overall record (4-16 Pac-12). At the time when Battle entered the transfer portal in the last week of March, he was the fifth UW player to announce his intention to transfer.
Battle did not immediately return a message on Tuesday seeking comment.
