Cal State Northridge guard Darius Brown II, right, leaps to pass around a pair of players from UC Santa Barbara during a game at the Big West Conference Tournament on March 14, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.
Darius Brown II, a 6-foot-2 guard, has committed to play at Montana State.
Brown spent four seasons at Cal State Northridge of the Big West Conference, but he transfers with two years of eligibility remaining — one after receiving a medical redshirt following an injury this past season, and another year granted by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown announced his new school on both his Twitter and Instagram pages Tuesday, and he confirmed his decision to the Daily Chronicle.
Brown averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while playing just seven games during the 2021-22 season. He suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left knee early in a Dec. 4 contest at Fresno State and was out for the remainder of the season. The Matadors finished 7-23.
During Brown’s junior year, he was a Second Team All-Big West selection after averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while starting all 22 games of a pandemic-shortened season. He started 64 of 66 games during his freshman and sophomore seasons, as well.
This article will be updated.
