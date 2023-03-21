The first change to the Montana State men's basketball roster came four days after the season ended in the NCAA Tournament.
Nick Gazelas, a 6-foot-4 junior guard originally from Humble, Texas, entered his name into the transfer portal, MSU confirmed on Tuesday. Gazelas spent the last three seasons at Montana State after playing one year at Jacksonville College in Texas in 2019-20.
Gazelas will have one season of eligibility remaining, a result of the NCAA granting an extra year to play for all athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gazelas could not immediately be reached for comment.
He averaged 9.6 minutes per game this year, appearing in 30 contests with two starts. Gazelas shot 25.9% overall from the field (14 of 54) and 21.9% on 3-pointers (7 of 32), figures that were down from his strong second season at the school.
Gazelas scored 47 points this year (1.6 per game) and had 15 rebounds and 11 assists.
In his first season at MSU in 2020-21, Gazelas averaged 5.0 points per game in 18.1 minutes.
Gazelas was almost exclusively a guard off the bench in his three seasons at MSU. He helped the Bobcats reach the last three Big Sky Conference Championship games, including wins in the last two that sent MSU to the NCAA Tournament in consecutive years for the first time in school history.