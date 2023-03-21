MSU UNC MBB Big Sky finals (copy)
Montana State guard Nick Gazelas looks to the hoop during a game against Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference Championship game on March 12, 2022, at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The first change to the Montana State men's basketball roster came four days after the season ended in the NCAA Tournament. 

Nick Gazelas, a 6-foot-4 junior guard originally from Humble, Texas, entered his name into the transfer portal, MSU confirmed on Tuesday. Gazelas spent the last three seasons at Montana State after playing one year at Jacksonville College in Texas in 2019-20.

Gazelas will have one season of eligibility remaining, a result of the NCAA granting an extra year to play for all athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

