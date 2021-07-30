Montana State hires Steve Grabowski as men's basketball director of operations By 406mtsports.com Jul 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State has hired Steve Grabowski, previously at Utah State, to be it's men's basketball director of operations. MSU Athletics / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State has hired Steve Grabowski to be its director of operations, the school announced Friday.Grabowski occupied the same role at Utah State the past two seasons and at North Dakota during his first two years in Grand Forks. He was an assistant men's basketball coach at UND for his final five seasons there, also serving as defensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator and community service coordinator.Utah State won the 2020 Mountain West Conference men's basketball title, and the UND men earned the 2016-17 Big Sky Conference regular season and tournament championships. "Steve is a tremendous addition to our staff," MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said in a press release. "His experience working with teams that have won championships in the Big Sky and Mountain West will be invaluable to our staff and players. I have known Steve since he was an AAU coach, and he has always had a tremendous work ethic."Before UND, Grabowski was an assistant coach at Minot (North Dakota) State, where he played basketball for four years and graduated from in 2005. He's a Minot High alum as well. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steve Grabowski Championship Basketball Sport Work North Dakota Utah Coordinator Danny Sprinkle Recommended for you