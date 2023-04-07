Danny Sprinkle was hired to lead his alma mater on April 4, 2019. His tenure ended four years and three days later.
After weeks of speculation about his future at Montana State, Sprinkle reportedly accepted the head coaching position at Utah State on Friday. National college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported the hiring on Twitter.
Sprinkle, a Montana State graduate in 2000, went 81-43 as head coach of the Bobcats, putting him ninth all-time in wins in the school’s history. His winning percentage of 65.3% is third among MSU coaches who served at least four seasons.
His time with the Bobcats was highlighted by consecutive Big Sky Conference Tournament championships and trips to the NCAA Tournament as No. 14 seeds the last two years. Montana State went 25-10 this past season, which ended with a 77-65 loss to No. 3 seed Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament’s first round on March 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Sprinkle will take over at Utah State, which went 26-9 this past season with a 13-5 record in the Mountain West. The Aggies lost to eventual national runner-up San Diego State in the Mountain West title game and entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed. They lost to No. 7 seed Missouri in the first round on March 16.
Ryan Odom, Utah State’s previous head coach, was later hired at Virginia Commonwealth University on March 29. He went 44-25 in two seasons with the Aggies.
Prior to coaching Utah State, Odom coached for five seasons at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, which famously beat Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018, becoming the first men’s No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in March Madness.
Sprinkle coached against Utah State one time as MSU’s head coach: his very first regular season game. The Bobcats lost 81-73 on Nov. 5, 2019, in Logan, Utah. Montana State is 43-79 all-time against Utah State.
After graduating from Montana State, Sprinkle got his start in coaching at CSUN in the 2000-01 season as a graduate assistant. The team went to the NCAA Tournament that year. He was a CSUN assistant for the next five years before serving for two years as an assistant at Montana State on Brad Huse’s staff from 2006-08.
Sprinkle was back as an assistant at CSUN from 2008-13, going to the NCAA Tournament again that first season. He then was an assistant at Cal State Fullerton from 2013-19 before being hired as Montana State’s head coach in 2019.
Sprinkle first arrived at Montana State in the 1995-96 season and helped lead the Bobcats to a Big Sky championship and the NCAA Tournament. He earned the league’s Freshman of the Year award and scored 30 points in the Big Sky title game against Weber State at Worthington Arena.
He went on to finish with 1,497 career points, averaging a career-high 16.6 points per game as a senior. Sprinkle went 5-4 against rival Montana as a player and 3-3 as MSU’s head coach (the series was canceled in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 precautions).
The Bobcats went 16-15 in Sprinkle’s first season as head coach in 2019-20, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Big Sky Tournament. In each of the next three seasons, MSU made it to the tournament’s championship game.
The Bobcats lost the first one to Eastern Washington after making an impressive run as the No. 5 seed and finished the season 13-10. MSU was the Big Sky regular season and tournament champion in Sprinkle’s third season, when the Bobcats beat Northern Colorado in the league’s title game and went to the NCAA Tournament to face Texas Tech in the first round. Montana State finished 27-8 that year, posting the first 20-win season for the program since 2001-02 and the most wins overall since 1928-29.
After finishing 25-10 this season, the Bobcats had their first consecutive 20-win seasons since 1994-96.
This story will be updated.
