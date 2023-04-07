NCAA Montana St Kansas St Basketball

Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle watches during the first half against Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 17 in Greensboro, N.C.

 Associated Press

Danny Sprinkle was hired to lead his alma mater on April 4, 2019. His tenure ended four years and three days later.

After weeks of speculation about his future at Montana State, Sprinkle reportedly accepted the head coaching position at Utah State on Friday. National college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported the hiring on Twitter.

Sprinkle, a Montana State graduate in 2000, went 81-43 as head coach of the Bobcats, putting him ninth all-time in wins in the school’s history. His winning percentage of 65.3% is third among MSU coaches who served at least four seasons.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

