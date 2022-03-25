Montana State forward Borja Fernandez entered the transfer portal on Friday, bringing an end to his three seasons with the Bobcats program.
One week after MSU’s season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the 6-foot-7 forward took stock of the roster and thought of himself as the odd man out on a team loaded with forwards and centers.
“It would be pretty hard (to play) if I stayed,” Fernandez told the Chronicle on Friday, about an hour after he entered the portal. “It’s a great roster for the four and the five.”
Fernandez figured Big Sky Most Valuable Player Jubrile Belo would be returning and saw the strong play throughout this year from young forwards Great Osobor and Sam Lecholat. The Bobcats also had 6-8 freshman Alex Germer and 7-3 freshman Jasper Reinalda redshirting this season. They will look to break into the rotation next year.
In the seven days since the Bobcats lost to Texas Tech in San Diego — the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 1995-96 season — Fernandez said he had spoken with head coach Danny Sprinkle and his assistants every day to determine what would be best for his future.
“They’re great coaches. I love them. They love me, and they want the best for me,” Fernandez said. “We both agreed the best for me was to go somewhere else and get the playing time I want.”
Fernandez, 21, a native of Bilbao, Spain, signed with MSU in May 2019 and spent three seasons with the Bobcats. Because all athletes who had their careers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were granted another season of eligibility by the NCAA, Fernandez will transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He was a business management major at Montana State, and he hopes to transfer to another Division I program. He plans to use both years of eligibility he has left.
As a freshman in 2019-20, Fernandez averaged 17.1 minutes, 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while playing in 30 contests. As a sophomore, he averaged 17.9 minutes, 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. He started the first five games of the year and played in all 23 games.
Fernandez suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee over this past summer, however. That injury kept him sidelined for several months. His first action of this season came in the team’s 12th game, a win over Portland in which he had one rebound in seven minutes.
He continued to play sparingly over the course of the rest of the season. Fernandez tallied four points and five rebounds while playing just 34 total minutes in nine appearances.
Regarding his injury, Fernandez said “I feel way better right now,” but it was still tough to crack a crowded rotation on a team that finished 27-8 and won the Big Sky’s regular season and tournament championships.
“It was hard to get the minutes I want,” Fernandez said. “I was happy because the team was winning. I was happy for my teammates. Now, I think it’s best for me and my family to transfer and get more playing minutes. It was pretty hard, a season with injuries. I still think I’ve got to look for me more.”
Fernandez is hopeful to find another program where he could make an impact on the floor while also contending for a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
“I really want to go somewhere where we have the mindset of winning after what we’ve done this year, what we have achieved,” he said.
Despite his early exit from the program, Fernandez said he will look back fondly on his time with Montana State.
“It was a good two years because we were building this team to get a championship,” he said. “I’m happy I had the opportunity to play my first two years and now go into the transfer portal. At least teams can see some film of me and hopefully I can get recruited to a place where I can play.
“I love Bozeman and all the people here. I think this was the best place for me for these three years.”