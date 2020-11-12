Montana State women's basketball announced the addition of three players for the 2021-22 season.
Lindsay Hein, a 6-foot-6 center from Forsyth, Mia Hughes, a 5-10 forward from Woodinville, Washington, and Casey Arden, a 5-5 guard from Wodonga, Victoria, Australia, will join the Bobcats.
Hein is a three-time Class B all-state selection and a three-time all-conference choice as well. Last winter, she led Forsyth to a co-Class B title. At the state tournament, Hein was averaging 22 points and eight rebounds, while also posting seven blocks and six assists prior to the championship game which was canceled due to COVID-19. For her efforts, she was named to the all-tournament squad.
Hughes, a two-time 4A KingCo player of the year, garnered 2020 4A state tournament MVP honors despite her team dropping a 59-55 loss to Central Valley in the championship game. Hughes paced the Falcons with 28 points. She finished the season averaging 22.2 points and 8.4 rebounds as her team went 28-1 overall.
Hughes is a three-time 4A first-team all-state honoree and a three-time KingCo all-conference pick. Heading into her senior season, she has already posted 1,783 points and is looking to become one of the top 10 all-time scorers in Washington girls’ basketball history. Over the course of her career with the Falcons, Hughes has averaged 21 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9% from the field.
Arden is a three-year member of the NBL1 Albury Wodonga Bandits. During the 2018-19 season, she played on the Wodonga Lady Wolves squad that won the Country Basketball League championship.
MSU men open early signing period with four signings
Alex Germer, Sam Lecholat, Patrick McMahon and Great Osobor each submitted their paperwork to join Montana State in the fall of 2021.
Three of the four athletes — Germer, Lecholat and McMahon — were recognized by Stadium Talk as the top ranked recruits in their respective states this summer. Osobor is currently a member of the Myerscough College Basketball Academy in Preston, England.
Germer, a senior forward at Missoula Sentinel, scored 17.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game as a junior while shooting over 44% from the field. He ended last season as a Class AA all-state first-team selection following a sophomore campaign that saw him claim all-state second-team honors. Germer also plays on the AAU circuit for Select Basketball.
Lecholat comes off a junior season that saw the Sheridan (Wyoming) High forward be named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year and the Class 4A Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. A two-time Class 4A all-state selection, Lecholat averaged 18.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a junior.
McMahon was named the Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches 4A Boys State Player of the Year as a junior. The guard helped lead Colony High to a conference championship with the Knights, finishing 17-4 overall and 8-0 in conference play. McMahon averaged 23 points, 9.6 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks per game last season. A 4A first-team all-state selection as a junior, McMahon was also a first-team pick as a sophomore by USA Today.
Osobor is currently heading into his second season at Myerscough College Basketball Academy based in Preston, England. During Myerscough's most recent European Youth Basketball League schedule, the guard/forward recorded highs of 18 points and six rebounds in a game while playing less than 15 minutes in each appearance. Osobor has been a member of teams that have won a EYBL regular season championship and Elite Academy Basketball League conference and co-playoff titles.
Montana State volleyball announces additions to 2021-22 roster
Montana State added five high school standouts to its 2021-22 roster.
They include JoJo Radick, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker from Bozeman, Audrey Hofer, a 5-8 setter from Helena, Courtney Weatherby, a 5-8 outside hitter from Kuna, Idaho, Courtney Wisneski, a 6-foot hitter from Greenwood Village, Colorado, and Maci Abshier, a 5-7 libero/defensive specialist from Belleview, Florida.
Radick guided the Bozeman Hawks to the Class AA quarterfinals this fall, hitting .338 from her middle blocking position. As a junior, she was a second-team all-state pick and a first-team all-conference honoree as the Hawks finished fourth in the state. In 2018, Radick was a member of the Bozeman team that went 26-9 overall and finished as state runner-up.
Hofer, who was named a 2020 Under Armour first-team all-American performer on Wednesday, has dished out 2,461 assists and added 587 digs, 324 kills, 130 aces and 127 blocks during her career at Helena Capital. During her time with the Bruins, the squad has recorded a 100-9 overall mark. Hofer is a two-time all-state honoree and was the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018.
Weatherby was a 5A first-team Southern Idaho Conference selection this fall. She was named team MVP and most influential player. During the 2018 season, Weatherby garnered second-team all-state honors, as well as first-team all-conference kudos.
Wisneski preps at Cherry Creek High. During her tenure with the Bruins, the program has posted a 39-15 record. Cherry Creek won back-to-back 5A Centennial League titles in 2018 and 2019. Wisneski was named the team’s most inspirational player of the year as a junior.
Abshier prepped at Belleview High where she served as the Rattlers’ team captain. She holds the school record with 1,336 career digs as well as most aces in a set with 11. Abshier has been chosen to play in the North Florida All-Star match as well as the FACA All-Star Volleyball Classic. She was also the starting libero on the 2020 17U AAU National Championship team playing for Ocala Power United.
