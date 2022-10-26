Let the news come to you

Coming off Big Sky Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances last season, the Montana State women's and men's basketball teams have been picked atop the league's coaches and media polls, which were announced Wednesday. 

The women's team, which went 22-13 overall and 14-6 in league play last season, received all nine first-place votes by the Big Sky coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team. In the media poll, MSU captured 24 of the 26 votes cast by the league’s pundits.

Montana State returns seniors Darian White and Kola Bad Bear, who dominated the Big Sky Tournament last March in Boise, Idaho. White was named tournament MVP, while Bad Bear was selected to the all-tournament squad as the tandem guided the Bobcats to its third NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.

