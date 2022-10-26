Coming off Big Sky Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances last season, the Montana State women's and men's basketball teams have been picked atop the league's coaches and media polls, which were announced Wednesday.
The women's team, which went 22-13 overall and 14-6 in league play last season, received all nine first-place votes by the Big Sky coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team. In the media poll, MSU captured 24 of the 26 votes cast by the league’s pundits.
Montana State returns seniors Darian White and Kola Bad Bear, who dominated the Big Sky Tournament last March in Boise, Idaho. White was named tournament MVP, while Bad Bear was selected to the all-tournament squad as the tandem guided the Bobcats to its third NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.
Other returning starters include Katelynn Limardo and Leia Beattie, who both played majors roles leading MSU to its first-round NCAA contest at Stanford.
Over the past seven seasons, head coach Tricia Binford has led the Bobcats to four regular season or tournament titles and four 20-win campaigns as the program have averaged 20.2 victories per year.
“It’s nice to be recognized for the championship culture we’ve built at Montana State,” said Binford, who is entering her 18th season at the helm of the Bobcat program. “I think our biggest opponent is who we see in the mirror every day. We’ve got to look in that mirror and be better today than we were yesterday. We know that this conference — every single year — has great teams and great coaches that step up and can beat anyone on any given night.
“We have to respect every single opponent,” Binford added. “But the biggest competition for us is that we have to be our best identity when we show up.”
Aside from four returning starters, the Bobcats welcome nine veterans, a redshirt freshman, a junior transfer from Washington and three freshmen to its 2022-23 roster.
In-state rival Montana was selected second in both polls. The Griz and Sacramento State earned the remaining two first-place votes from media members. Idaho earned the final first place vote (Binford's) among the league's coaches.
MSU had 81 points in the coaches' poll. Montana was next with 65, followed by Idaho (62) and Northern Arizona (60), which was MSU's opponent in the Big Sky title game in March. Sacramento State was fifth (46), Eastern Washington was sixth (37) and Weber State was seventh (31). Idaho State (30), Northern Colorado (28) and Portland State (10) occupied spots 8-10, respectively.
In the media poll, Northern Arizona and Idaho flipped spots from the coaches' poll, with the Lumberjacks in third and the Vandals in fourth. Sacramento State was fifth, Idaho State sixth, Norhtern Colorado seventh, Eastern Washington eighth, Weber State ninth and Portland State last.
MSU's men's team received eight out of a possible 10 first-place votes from the rest of the Big Sky coaches. In the media poll, the Bobcats received 19 of the 26 first-place votes.
“It shows that this program has gotten some respect,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said of the preseason polls. “We weren’t picked to win the league last year, yet we were the best team in the regular season and the conference tournament. The preseason ranking is great for the media and for the fans, but we have a long way to go before our ranking comes to fruition. We know what we have to do to get there.”
The order of finish in the coaches and the media polls was nearly identical. Northern Colorado, Montana, Weber State, Eastern Washington and Sacramento State rounded out the top six in both polls. Portland State and Northern Arizona tied for seventh in the coaches’ poll, then Idaho and Idaho State were picked to finish ninth and 10th, respectively.
The media poll had a sizeable gap between Portland State at seventh with 118 points and Northern Arizona at eighth with 78 points. Idaho and Idaho State were also picked to finish ninth and 10th in the media poll.
The Bobcats return two starters and nine players overall from last season’s 27-8 squad — including Big Sky MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Jubrile Belo and co-Big Sky Top Reserve RaeQuan Battle. Last year, Montana State made its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and its first in 26 years.
Montana State’s season unofficially kicks off with the Blue and Gold scrimmage at 5:50 p.m. Thursday at Worthington Arena. The men will scrimmage first, and the women will follow at 6:30 p.m. The men's team begins its season with an exhibition game at 2 p.m. Sunday against Montana State University-Billings. The women's teamm will host its exhibition game at 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 against South Dakota Mines.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.