As the season transitions into the offseason at Montana State, both head coaches Tricia Binford and Danny Sprinkle turn their attention to roster construction for next year.
That process becomes slightly more complex this summer, and for a few summers to come, because of the added wrinkle of an extra year of eligibility for all players who want it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Binford’s women’s team, the situation is pretty clear cut, but there is less certainty for Sprinkle on the men’s side.
For the MSU women, Tori Martell was the only senior with that decision to make this year. Binford said this week she does not expect the nursing major to return to the team, instead choosing to begin her post-college career.
“She has decided that she’s going to continue pursuing that profession, so we won’t have her return unfortunately for us,” Binford said.
The women’s team will also be losing Sidney Zieske, who redshirted her freshman season in 2018-19 and was able to complete her degree requirements in the subsequent two years. Binford said Zieske will formally be done by this summer.
“She was basically able to finish her degree in three and a half years,” Binford said. “It allows her to get started on her next ambitions.”
Barring any transfers from the remaining group, MSU will bring back 13 players from this season’s team.
The Bobcats also have a three-member recruiting class arriving this summer. Binford said the team’s 15-scholarship limit isn’t a concern, however, because the coaching staff expects Mia Hughes — a 5-foot-10 forward from Woodinville, Washington — to earn an academic scholarship and technically be a walk-on to the team. That allows Lindsay Hein, a 6-6 center from Forsyth, and Casey Arden, a 5-5 guard from Australia, to occupy the two vacated scholarship spots.
“We’ve got a tradition of being straightforward with our current kids, our future kids and Mia’s somebody who had a ton of Division I offers,” Binford said. “We were just the right fit for each other, and I think it takes a really mature kid to make the decision that’s best for them. We just worked through the scenario of, ‘This is how we can make this work.’”
Binford added Hughes would be placed on scholarship once one becomes available in the future.
On the MSU men’s team, Sprinkle said he has not yet spoken in depth with his four seniors about the possibility of them returning. After traveling back from the Big Sky tournament, he gave the team about a week and a half off to “get their feet back on the ground academically” after being on the road so much near the end of the season.
“Those conversations will be happening here shortly,” Sprinkle added.
In the event Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu, Abdul Mohamed or Devin Kirby decide to exercise that extra year of eligibility, their presence will not count toward the team’s scholarship limit of 13. So that creates four open scholarship spots.
And because Caleb Bellach, Mike Hood and Finn Fleute all entered the transfer portal this week, MSU’s available scholarship count increased to seven.
But with an incoming class that currently includes four signees and one commit who is expected to sign, Sprinkle said he and his staff are working this offseason with the assumption they have two scholarship spots available.
That’s where the transfer portal comes in.
“We’ve been talking to quite a few kids,” Sprinkle said. “I want to get some impact guys that can help us get to the level we need to get and create competition at every spot, which will in turn make our younger guys better and our freshmen coming in (better).”
Sprinkle said Bellach, Hood and Fleute all came to him about their intentions to transfer and pinpointed future playing time as their main reason why.
“I completely understood. I would be selfish to have those guys back and lie to them about their possibility of getting more minutes or whatnot next year,” Sprinkle said. “It was a bittersweet week because they’re all tremendous kids, and I love them to death.”
At least as far as Fleute’s transfer is concerned, Sprinkle said the 6-10 forward was cognizant of Jubrile Belo’s plans to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility. Belo, a 6-9 junior who earned third-team all-Big Sky honors this season, was the team’s second-leading scorer (14 points per game) and rebounder (5.9 per game). He was also named to the Big Sky all-tournament team.
Sprinkle said he was excited by the concept of having Belo in a Bobcats uniform for two more seasons, a timespan during which Sprinkle said Belo wants to earn his master’s degree.
“A lot of kids don’t think like that especially when they’re that good of a player,” Sprinkle said. “I’m proud of him for having that vision for himself and having those goals.”
The coach added that regardless of who decides to come back or leave, the team’s shooting and playmaking will have to improve going into next season.
“We’ve got to get better in a lot of aspects if we want to continue to be playing on Saturday night,” he said, referring to the Big Sky championship game.
Given the youth of Montana State’s women’s team, it might be too early to speculate about which non-seniors would be willing to consider their extra year of eligibility, but Binford said those conversations have already begun.
“That’s something we want to take advantage of because you can’t teach chemistry, and our kids started to get a feel for each other and we saw the benefits of that toward the end of the season,” Binford said. “We’ve got some really special underclassmen that I think that (extra) year could be a really, really big thing for us and for them, a good thing.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.