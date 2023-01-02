MSU MSUB WBB (copy)
Montana State women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford claps after a score against MSU-Billings on Dec. 9, 2021, at Worthington Arena.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Montana State’s latest women’s basketball win was particularly hard-earned.

The Bobcats took a seemingly commanding 22-4 lead after the first quarter Saturday at Eastern Washington, which was an encouraging sign after losing 72-53 two days earlier at Idaho. It looked like a quick recovery. MSU’s lead was 43-28 at halftime.

But the Eagles made 12 of 16 shots in the third quarter and outscored the Bobcats by 11 in the frame to go to the fourth down just four. MSU relinquished the lead briefly in the final quarter but took it back before ultimately winning by eight, 92-84.


Bobcats vs. Eagles

Montana State’s Darius Brown II brings the ball up the court against Eastern Washington on Saturday at Worthington Arena.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

