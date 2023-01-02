Montana State’s latest women’s basketball win was particularly hard-earned.
The Bobcats took a seemingly commanding 22-4 lead after the first quarter Saturday at Eastern Washington, which was an encouraging sign after losing 72-53 two days earlier at Idaho. It looked like a quick recovery. MSU’s lead was 43-28 at halftime.
But the Eagles made 12 of 16 shots in the third quarter and outscored the Bobcats by 11 in the frame to go to the fourth down just four. MSU relinquished the lead briefly in the final quarter but took it back before ultimately winning by eight, 92-84.
“We’re working on the next step of the mentality piece of just starting and finishing with that kind of aggressiveness,” head coach Tricia Binford said. “We had that from start to finish. That never faltered. Eastern made runs, we made runs, we responded … It was both of us doing a really great job on the offensive end. We’re going to have to grow on the defensive end, but I thought our mentality was great start to finish despite some of the roller coaster events of that game.”
The Bobcats built that big lead without the benefit of the 3-pointer. They made just two in the game. They relied more heavily on inside shots, racking up 48 points in the paint.
“We started Lexi (Deden) in that starting lineup, so we had two really powerful posts starting off the game with our post-to-post action with Kola (Bad Bear) and Lexi, and I thought that really got us off to a better start,” Binford said. “I thought starting Madi Jackson at the three guard also helped us with that aggressiveness in the guard play.”
Deden finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Jackson had 12 points with five boards. Bad Bear had 15 points with six rebounds. And point guard Darian White tallied 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.
“I thought Darian did what we needed Darian to do. She came out aggressive, super attack-minded for us,” Binford said. “Our post play did what they did and the guard play did what they did, and we found ways even with not shooting the 3-ball well.”
Despite the “roller coaster events” of the game, it was a much-needed win after losing at Idaho on Thursday. In that game, Binford said the team was “super flat” and couldn’t match the Vandals’ execution.
MSU gave up 12 3-pointers to Idaho and was outrebounded 45-36. The Bobcats also only attempted four free throws.
“Idaho came out really hot initially, and we didn’t respond and then the rim got a lot bigger for them,” she said. “(Afterward) we had a great practice and the team regrouped, and we all kind of felt the same way about it—a little bit embarrassed about how poorly we performed—and we really did a great job with our game plan against Eastern.”
The win over the Eagles put MSU at 8-6 this season and salvaged a 1-1 start in Big Sky play. It also served as the 300th win for Binford in her coaching career.
Her all-time record now stands at 300-228, with all of those games coming at Montana State. According to MSU, she became the third coach in league history to earn 300 career wins—joining Montana’s Robin Selvig (865, 38 years) and Weber State’s Carla Taylor (308, 23 years). Binford’s Big Sky record through two games of her 18th season at the school stands at 185-115—the second-most league wins all-time in women’s basketball behind Selvig’s 359.
“I go back to gratitude for having the opportunity to do what I do here as long as I have,” Binford said. “I’ve had great support from our administration, our presidents, our community here. But it has taken an entire village of amazing players and coaches along the way. It takes a lot of people being bought into a similar vision.”
The celebration after beating the Eagles surprised Binford because she had not been tracking the milestone.
“I did not realize that until after they threw the water on me,” she said. “I thought we were just celebrating the new year, to be quite honest.
“It’s one game at a time here, always. Every game, every road game, every win is a lot of work that goes into it. You definitely want to reflect on those and embrace the moments along the way.”
MSU had a Dec. 21 game against Cal Poly canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Mustangs’ program, so the Bobcats will be playing at home on Thursday for the first time since Dec. 12, a win over Saint Mary’s. The Bobcats will host Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. that day before also hosting Northern Arizona—in a rematch of last season’s Big Sky championship game—at 4 p.m. Saturday at Worthington Arena.
Brown showing full skill set for MSU men
Darius Brown II transferred to Montana State this summer and wanted to bring a well-rounded game with him.
While at Cal State Northridge, where he played three seasons and redshirted another due to injury, Brown operated as a scoring threat from the point guard position, but he also found opportunities for his teammates and rebounded the ball well.
Through 14 games this season with the Bobcats (he’s missed one game to injury), Brown has continued to show a versatile skill set.
Most recently, he scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field in MSU’s loss on New Year’s Eve to Eastern Washington. It was his most points as a Bobcat, topping the 17 points he scored in a win at Southern Utah on Nov. 30.
“It’s just how the game unfolds,” Brown said of how he approaches offense. “Some games my teammates have the hot hand, and that’s when I feel responsible to make sure they’re going. And when stuff isn’t going anybody’s way, then I look for my shots. And if they’re falling, we keep going.”
His only other time with double-digit points this season was on Nov. 13 when he scored 11 in a win at Long Beach State.
Against the Eagles on Saturday, Brown scored six points in the first half, but MSU trailed by five at the break. His 12 second-half points all came on critical 3-pointers.
His first came with 13 minutes, 54 seconds to play and put MSU ahead 42-41. His second 3-pointer gave MSU its biggest lead of the game, 48-43, with 11:20 left. The Bobcats could not keep control of the game, however.
The Eagles later tied the game at 55, and Brown put the Bobcats back ahead with his third shot from outside. After EWU’s Steele Venters hit a bucket in the lane on the next possession, Brown added his last perimeter shot for a four-point lead with 4:54 to play.
EWU would outscore Montana State 13-6 the rest of the way. The Bobcats’ main takeaway from the loss was a lack of toughness. They only earned 13 free throw attempts (and made six of them), and they were outrebounded 40-29.
Brown had been a steady rebounder all year, at 3.9 per game with a high of seven entering Saturday, but he grabbed a team-high 11 on Saturday, bumping his average to 4.4.
“I always try to stay on the boards,” Brown said.
In addition to scoring and rebounding, Brown’s 67 assists and 4.8 assists per game this season rank third in the Big Sky. He leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.8).
Brown has 16 steals this year, and his 1.1 per game tie him for eighth in the league.
He is approaching several career milestones. He has 99 points this season, putting him just 22 away from 1,000 points in his career. He had two assists against EWU, putting him two away from 500 in his career. His two steals against the Eagles gave him 150 as a college player.
With one more year of eligibility beyond this season, he’ll have plenty of time to add to his totals.
In the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s loss that sent the Bobcats to 8-7 overall and 1-1 in the Big Sky, though, Brown focused on the team’s need to get a little tougher.
“We got the initial stop, we didn’t finish with a rebound, they ended up hitting a 3 or something like that,” Brown said, pointing to Eastern’s 18 second-chance points, 12 of which came on 3-pointers. “That’s the game right there.”
The men will look to bounce back on the road this week against Northern Colorado on Thursday in a rematch of last season’s conference championship game. Then the Bobcats play at Northern Arizona on Saturday.
