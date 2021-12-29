Montana State basketball notebook: Bobcats face Weber State, Idaho State this week; COVID-19 surges spark caution By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now The Montana State men’s basketball team huddles during a game against North Dakota State on Dec. 7 at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State guard Ashley Van Sickle celebrates scoring a 3-pointer during a game against Utah Valley on Dec. 11 at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. If not for a 77-75 loss to Northern Colorado on Dec. 2, Montana State would be riding a nine-game winning streak into the restart of Big Sky play this week.Instead, the Bobcats will face Weber State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Worthington Arena as winners of five straight games (and eight of nine overall). They will also host Idaho State at 1 p.m. on New Year's Day.In MSU's latest win, on Dec. 22 against SAGU American Indian College, 14 of the team's 15 players who saw the floor scored on the way to a school record 124 points. The day before that game, head coach Danny Sprinkle pondered what he knew about his team through a dozen contests that he didn’t know before the season opener at Colorado on Nov. 9.Citing recent outcomes against Portland (61-59), St. Thomas (72-65) and Sacramento State (68-66), Sprinkle said his team’s will to win has been most evident.“They’ve shown me belief, which I think is one of the most powerful tools of any athletic endeavor,” he said. “If you don’t believe, you’re not going to do it. Our guys believe, no matter if they’re down 10 or 12 with two minutes to go, we’re going to somehow find a way to claw back in and win the game.”That mindset will again be crucial as the Bobcats (9-4, 1-1 Big Sky) welcome Weber State (9-4, 2-0) to town. The Wildcats were picked second in the Big Sky preseason poll — behind Southern Utah but in front of Montana State — but have lost four of five games after an 8-0 start to the season.Those four losses have come to Washington State, Utah State, BYU and Fresno State by an average of 23.2 points.Regardless of Weber State’s recent struggles against top competition, Sprinkle said the Wildcats are still a major threat in the Big Sky.“At every position they’re grown men,” Sprinkle said. “Even Dillon Jones, their (second-year) freshman, is 6-6, 230 (pounds), and he’s playing as good as anybody in the conference right now. We definitely have our work cut out for us. Our guys will be ready to compete that night. Hopefully we have a great crowd here because we’re going to need it.”Jones, last season’s Big Sky Freshman of the Year, is averaging 12.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He has eight double-doubles already this season, a mark that leads the conference.Idaho State was picked sixth in the preseason polls and has started 2-9 with conference losses to Portland State and Northern Arizona. The Bengals don’t yet have a win over a Division I team this season.Montana State has struggled at times with consistently effective offense or defense, but especially during its winning streak, Sprinkle has seen his team time and again find ways to win.“Good teams do that,” Sprinkle said. “Good teams find a way no matter what the situation is.”Second-year freshman Tyler Patterson said the team has proven it can keep pace offensively with nearly any team.He noted how rare it is for a team to score more than 80 points in Colorado’s home arena. The last time the Buffaloes allowed at least that many at home was an 86-80 win over Colorado State on Dec. 1, 2018. Montana State and CU were tied at 80 at the end of regulation on Nov. 9. The Buffaloes eventually won 94-90.“That just gives us confidence that we always have a run in us,” Patterson said. “We started the season on the road, it felt like every day, and then we’ve learned from every experience we’ve had on the road.”The Bobcats’ defense, Patterson said, will dictate more of their success as the Big Sky games resume. “We can’t wait. We are ready as ever,” he said. “We’re ready to get down to conference play where it really matters.”MSU women on the roadA 22-point loss to No. 19 BYU on Dec. 21 snapped Montana State’s six-game winning streak and ended the Bobcats’ nonconference slate. They will look to return to their winning ways as Big Sky play resumes, first at 6 p.m. Thursday at Weber State and then at 2 p.m. Saturday at Idaho State.The Bobcats are 7-6 this year and one of three Big Sky teams to have started 2-0 in league play. Both Weber State and Idaho State enter this weekend 5-6 overall and 1-1 in the Big Sky.The Bengals, who were picked to finish first in the conference by both coaches and media members, are scoring the second-fewest points per game (61.27) in the league to start the year. The Wildcats aren’t faring much better, averaging 62.73 points, which is eighth-best in the Big Sky. The Bobcats are fourth at 66.77 points.COVID-19 surges sparks cautionA dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 has affected collegiate and professional sporting events across the country in recent weeks.In the Big Sky on Tuesday, Eastern Washington announced its women’s basketball games against Portland State and Northern Arizona this weekend would not be played as scheduled because of COVID-19 issues within the Eagles’ program.Montana State’s coaches have been reminding their players this month of the importance to remain diligent in their precautions against contracting or spreading the virus.MSU women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford said the team is fortunate to be taking a bus to both Weber State and Idaho State this week, which conceivably means the Bobcats have a lower risk of exposure to the virus when compared to flying.“If we’re able to beat not having that impact, that’s fantastic,” she said Tuesday. “I think they’ve done a great job of being responsible. Next few weeks, coming back from the holidays, you want to be a little bit strategic.”Sprinkle said he and his staff have pointed to COVID-19’s effect on college football bowl games, other college basketball programs and nearly every professional sports league as a reason to be cautious.“We have discussed it plenty of times with our team in trying to keep our players safe,” he said. “We are somewhat fortunate that no other students are on campus right now.”Sprinkle said the talks pertaining to COVID-19 precautions have come in team meetings and after nearly every practice recently. He said those messages have been paired with continued urges to eat well and get enough sleep.Ardern enters transfer portalCasey Ardern, a native of Australia, entered the transfer portal earlier this month, Binford confirmed.The 5-foot-5 guard was a member of MSU’s three-player freshman class and was set to redshirt this season. Binford said Ardern is back home but remains enrolled at MSU in online classes for the upcoming semester. She is no longer on MSU's online roster."I think a big part of it is an opportunity for playing time," Binford said. "We want to support her as best we can. Just trying to see what options are available for her." 