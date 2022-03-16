It’s rare for the Big Sky Conference to be represented by the same school in both NCAA Tournaments.
It had only happened six times prior to this season. Montana owns five of those instances, most recently in 2012-13. And Weber State had the lone other time, in 2002-03.
Montana State joined that exclusive club last week with the women’s win in the title game against Northern Arizona and the men’s victory over Northern Colorado at the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Boise, Idaho.
MSU Athletics Director Leon Costello said the teams’ concurrent success is indicative of the department’s broader goals coming to fruition.
“We want to be an all-around athletic program,” he said. “We want to go from the fall to the winter to the spring and compete for championships. It’s just amazing to see our coaches all working together, our programs all working together, for the common goal we have which is to be champions on and off the court.”
On Friday, men’s head coach Danny Sprinkle and his players watched the women’s team overcome a 17-0 run from NAU that spanned the third and fourth quarters. Later on, Sprinkle said the women deserved to celebrate because of their perseverance.
“They keep finding a way,” he said before giving specific shoutouts to guards Darian White and Ava Ranson along with forward Kola Bad Bear. “They hit the shots when they had to hit the shots. The thing I was most proud of was when NAU made that run to start the fourth quarter and they didn’t give in. I know Coach (Tricia) Binford called a timeout and probably lit them up, and they responded. That’s what championship teams do.”
Costello recalled the women’s 1-5 start to the season and said to end the season as champions speaks to the team’s resolve throughout the year.
“From where it started to where we are today, I think if you ask anybody on this team they didn’t start the way they wanted to start, especially given the talent that was coming back,” Costello said on the court on Friday. “But the way they worked together all year long, from the coaching staff to the student-athletes to the leaders on this team, they showed the champions they really are, and today was the culmination of that.
“They were challenged a lot, and they have responded in every way. Today is the ultimate prize.”
Women’s head coach Tricia Binford, along with her assistants and players, was on hand to help the men celebrate their own championship on Saturday evening. The next morning, Binford reflected on Sprinkle’s impact on the men’s program.
“Would totally start with culture and how much Danny builds relationships and loves his kids,” Binford said. “There is no one more passionate about blue and gold, and he got them to believe in the vision he had for the program. Those guys are a family, they trust each other, they play for each other and when you do that with that level of talent, dreams become reality.”
As the confetti fell on the men’s players as they celebrated, Costello spoke of how he always knew Sprinkle was the person for the job when he hired him in April 2019. Sprinkle was a freshman on the 1995-96 team that last took Montana State to the NCAA Tournament. Costello always had a feeling Sprinkle could lead the men’s program back there.
“He’s on the last team to go and now he’s coaching the next team to go. I wanted that to be the case, and I’m so happy for him,” Costello said. “I knew he was the right guy. And what a cool thing to be the coach that takes the next team back to the NCAA Tournament.”
With the men’s win in the Big Sky Championship game, the Bobcats earned their 27th win — the most the program has had in 93 years.
“This team believed all year long,” Costello said. “They started off with a tough schedule to prepare them for this. They proved all year long they were the best team in this conference. And they came in here in this tournament and proved it again. I couldn’t be happier for them.”