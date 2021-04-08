Montana State athletic director Leon Costello announced new four-year contracts for both of the school's head basketball coaches Thursday morning.
Men's coach Danny Sprinkle and women's coach Tricia Binford are now signed to deals lasting through the 2024-25 season.
"I am excited to continue the continuity within our women’s basketball program with Head Coach Tricia Binford," Costello said. "She continues to set the standard by fielding championship-caliber teams on the court and in the classroom. We are fortunate she is a Bobcat, and I look forward to supporting her and the entire women’s basketball program.”
When Binford signed her last contract, which went into effect on July 1, 2020, she became the only Big Sky women's coach to earn more in base salary than her men's basketball counterpart. At that point, her base salary was $165,000 per year, compared to Sprinkle's $164,000.
MSU did not include salary figures in Thursday's press releases.
Binford recently completed her 16th season as head coach of the Bobcats. Since the 2007-08 campaign, she has not had a losing season. In the last five years, she has averaged 19.8 victories, including the school’s best-ever win/loss record of 25-6 set during the 2019-20 campaign. Binford also led MSU to back-to-back 20-win campaigns in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
In Sprinkle's first two seasons as head coach, MSU achieved consecutive winning seasons for the first time in 19 years. His team advanced to the Big Sky championship game this past season for the first time since 2009.
"I am excited about the progress the men's basketball program has made in a short time under coach Sprinkle," Costello said. "He is building the program the right way with a focus on academic and athletic success. I look forward to continuing to support him and his vision for Bobcat Basketball."
Binford and the Bobcats navigated the COVID-19 pandemic going 17-7 overall and 13-3 in Big Sky play with one of the youngest teams in the nation. Her 2019-20 squad advanced to the Big Sky championship game before having the tournament shut down due to the onset of the coronavirus. Led by five seniors, MSU went 19-1 in league play, the best mark ever recorded by a Big Sky women’s team. The Bobcats won the regular-season title by a dominating four games.
Binford’s 2017 Bobcats won the Big Sky tournament for the first time since 1993 and played in the NCAA First Round at Washington. Her 2016 team advanced to the WNIT where they faced Utah. Both squads won regular-season Big Sky titles.
"Coaching is about relationships, mentoring, building champions and helping student-athletes succeed in life," Binford said. "The culture we have established at Montana State is truly something special. I’m blessed and grateful for the support and opportunity entrusted to me by the incredible leadership of President Cruzado, who has had an inspirational influence on our program, and from (Director of Athletics) Leon Costello, who brings high energy to our department every day. We are going to continue to pursue excellence both on and off the court and take this program to new heights."
Binford is the all-time winningest women's basketball coach in Montana State history with 270 victories. She is also only 14 wins away from overtaking legendary Brick Breeden (283) for the top spot in both men’s and women’s history. Binford is currently the longest tenured women's coach in the 11-member Big Sky Conference, where she has registered 170 wins. She owns the most victories in league action among active coaches and ranks third all-time behind Montana’s Robin Selvig (359) and Weber State’s Carla Taylor (180).
During the 2020-21 season, Sprinkle became Montana State's first coach to lead the men's program to the Big Sky Championship game during his first two years.
"I'm beyond grateful to President Waded Cruzado and Athletics Director Leon Costello for their support," Sprinkle said. "This is an aligned athletic department and university as we all share the same passion for Bobcat Athletics."
This year's conference title game showing highlighted steady improvement by the Bobcats since Sprinkle took over the reins officially on April 4, 2019.
Sprinkle became just the third Bobcat head coach to achieve winning records in his opening two seasons leading the program during MSU's Big Sky era.
The team's 13-10 mark this year was the best winning percentage for the Bobcats since Montana State's last Big Sky regular season conference title won in 2002. The Bobcats' two straight years of top-five finishes in the Big Sky standings and spots in the Big Sky Tournament quarterfinals are the first time MSU has completed the feat since the 1998 and 1999 seasons.
"We are going to continue to build off the success we have had so far," Sprinkle said. "We are going to work to keep this program among the best in the conference and compete for championships for years to come."
