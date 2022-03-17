Montana State’s head basketball coaches know it takes a village to raise a champion.
Both Tricia Binford and Danny Sprinkle spoke highly of their assistant coaches after winning their respective Big Sky Conference Championship games last week in Boise, Idaho.
They know they don’t make the NCAA Tournament without them.
“This staff is super close, this team is super close, and I think those things showed this week,” Binford said after the Bobcat women’s team beat Northern Arizona in the league’s title game.
With the win, the Montana State women (22-12) earned the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, where they will be a No. 16 seed in the West Region and face No. 1 seed Stanford (28-3), the defending national champion, at 8 p.m. (MT) Friday in Stanford, California.
The Montana State men (27-7) open the NCAA Tournament as the No. 14 seed of the West Region against No. 3 seed Texas Tech (25-9) at 11:45 a.m. (MT) Friday in San Diego.
The strength of Binford’s bench begins with associate head coach Sunny Smallwood — a former Boise State player like Binford and also a well-traveled and highly regarded assistant. As an assistant and associate head coach at various winning programs before joining MSU, Smallwood offers a wealth of experience for Binford to rely on.
“Sunny’s as good as they get,” Binford said. “It’s basically having a second head coach on the bench for me with all of her experience and her knowledge and her ability to take things in live action and get some quick adjustments for us.”
Smallwood serves as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator.
“She’s finding such special kids and the right kids that are culture kids, champion-character kids (who have that) culture of excellence that we’re seeking,” Binford said.
Binford’s bench also benefits from the insight of former MSU players Katie Bussey and Blaire Braxton. Bussey played at MSU from 2008-12 and left as the program’s second-leading scorer (1,710 points). Braxton played from 2016-20 and helped the Bobcats reach the NCAA Tournament her freshman season and to a record 19-1 mark in the Big Sky as a senior.
“Katie was kind of that starting point of turning the program around, and then Blaire was kind of further on (when the team) started winning Big Sky championships,” Binford said. “It’s really, really fun to see them in that line of mentoring young ladies seeking their full potential.”
Binford added that Bussey and Braxton’s presence in the program is instrumental in the development of the program’s current players.
“(They) know exactly what Coach Bin is saying when kids look at me confused because I talk pretty fast,” Binford said. “But they’ve lived it, they’ve breathed it and they’ve done it. They live out our core values every single day.”
In the aftermath of the Big Sky Championship game, Binford also highlighted the efforts of Rhema Gardner, the director of operations who “makes life simple and easy for us,” and Sophia Seffrood, the team’s manager who Binford called “incredible.”
“It’s an incredible staff,” Binford said.
Sprinkle’s staff includes Chris Haslam, who works primarily with the team’s big men and spearheads international recruiting efforts; and Dan Russell and Ken Moses, who work with the team’s guards. Jamal Smith serves as the director of operations. He was a player at Cal State Fullerton when Sprinkle was an assistant there from 2015-19.
“My staff is phenomenal,” Sprinkle said after winning the Big Sky Championship. “They’ve done an unbelievable job from a scouting perspective, keeping great energy in the office and (maintaining) relationships with players. All the stuff that goes into that. I’ve been an assistant for 20 years. I know how important their role is. You don’t win if you don’t have a great staff.”