Devin Booker sprinted down the right side of the floor, curled through the dark blue paint behind the defense and emerged on the left wing.
The ball rotated around the perimeter to that side, and a defender’s closeout was far too late.
Booker’s 3-pointer, his first bucket of the game, gave the University of Kentucky an early 9-2 lead over Montana State at Rupp Arena on Nov. 23, 2014.
Nearly seven years later, Chris Haslam watched Booker score 27 points in Game 1 and 31 points in Game 2 of the NBA Finals as the Phoenix Suns opened up a 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks. The MSU assistant coach, watching on television while on a recruiting trip in Atlanta, recognized the same skills that made Booker such a special sight all those years ago.
“His shot-making ability, his ability to score, was definitely the thing that jumped out,” Haslam said.
Haslam was an assistant on then-MSU head coach Brian Fish’s staff during that 2014-15 season, and he remains the only holdover from that era of MSU men’s basketball. He remembers well the excitement everybody in the program felt to be in Kentucky’s famed venue.
More than anything, he remembers the challenges in preparing for a John Calipari-coached Wildcats team that featured eight future NBA players on the roster.
Booker — who was named SEC Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman and was selected 13th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft — was joined on that team by eventual first overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns, fellow lottery picks in Willie Cauley-Stein (sixth overall) and Trey Lyles (12th), twin brothers Andrew Harrison (44th) and Aaron Harrison, Dakari Johnson (48th) and Tyler Ulis (34th overall in 2016).
“That team at Kentucky at the time was arguably one of the most talented college teams ever,” Haslam said. “If you look at the roster, it’s ridiculous.”
Indeed, the Wildcats were in greatest-team-ever territory as they finished the season 31-1, losing only to Wisconsin in the Final Four. The fifth game on Kentucky’s schedule that year was against Montana State, which entered 0-3.
There was no easy way to replicate the Wildcats’ length, speed and athleticism in practice, Haslam said. The MSU coaches showed as much film as they could and walked their players through Kentucky’s sets.
“But it’s a whole other thing in front of 23,000 people in Rupp Arena,” Haslam said. “It takes a while no matter how experienced you are to settle into that environment.”
The first couple minutes unfolded slowly as both teams struggled to gain traction. By the first media timeout, Kentucky was 0 for 10 from the field and Montana State led 2-1 thanks to a short turnaround jumper in the lane from all-conference guard Marcus Colbert.
“We decided we’d come out and play zone to begin with to kind of shrink the floor, pack the paint, try to force them to shoot 3s early and maybe they’d be cold a little bit,” Haslam said. “And it worked.”
For a short time, anyway.
Johnson scored a half-minute later to put Kentucky ahead for good. He added one free throw, then Lyles added a pair and Booker hit his 3-pointer for his first points. The Wildcats led 39-11 at halftime on their way to an eventual 86-28 win. The 58-point margin of victory remains Kentucky’s largest in the Calipari era.
Colbert finished with six points, second on the team to Joey Frenchwood, who came off the bench to score seven.
In 17 minutes of playing time, the 6-foot-6 Booker led all scorers with 18 points. He shot 6 of 8 from the field, 3 of 5 on 3-pointers and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. He added three steals, two assists and one rebound. One of his steals came when he jumped a passing lane on the perimeter midway through the first half, and he finished with a two-handed dunk on the other end to make it 14-4.
“If you think about it, for us he would have been the size of our power forward,” Haslam said, “but he’s out there as a two-guard. And his skill set for his size was unbelievable — his ability to catch and shoot, shoot off the bounce.”
By Haslam’s eye, Booker has only improved since then. Booker was voted an All-Star in each of the past two seasons, and he has averaged 27 points per game this year in his first trip to the playoffs. He scored only 10 points in Milwaukee’s Game 3 win on Sunday, but Booker bounced back with 42 on Wednesday in Game 4, which the Bucks also won.
“You look at his performance (Wednesday) night and obviously they lost, but his shot-making ability at all three levels (of the floor) is next level,” Haslam said.
With the NBA Finals now tied 2-2 and Game 5 on Saturday night in Phoenix, Haslam is looking forward to seeing how Booker plays with the title hanging in the balance.
“His scoring ability, his presence out there, it’s so valuable to the Suns,” he said. “It’s going to be a heck of a series.”
When he thinks back to that 2014 game, Haslam said he didn’t know then how good Booker would turn out to be. But he’s unsurprised by what he’s seen.
“His career so far in the NBA has been on an unbelievable trajectory,” he said. “He’s a bona fide superstar, and he’s going to be a star for a long time.”
Despite MSU taking the loss seven years ago, Haslam is sure the Bobcats players of that day, as well as his fellow coaches, cherish the memory of competing in that atmosphere.
“How many people get to play against the caliber of a team like that?” he said. “Those kinds of experiences are what college basketball is all about.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.