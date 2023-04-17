Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Matt Logie has been hired to be Montana State’s 24th head men’s basketball coach, MSU athletic director Leon Costello announced on Monday.

Logie, who spent the last four seasons as the head men’s coach at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, signed a four-year deal to replace Danny Sprinkle, according to an MSU spokesperson. Sprinkle recently became the head coach at Utah State.

“Having followed the recent success of the program under coach (Danny) Sprinkle, it was very clear that Bobcat basketball is on an upward trajectory and is extremely exciting,” Logie said in a press release. “When the process began we were thrilled to learn more about MSU and the Bozeman community. The things that stick out most are the culture that Coach Sprinkle and his staff has laid, and the community support. Those two things are extremely powerful and tangible when you’re there on the ground in Bozeman. It is exciting to be a part of that.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you