Jasper Reinalda entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, signifying an end to his time at Montana State after one year.
Reinalda, a 7-foot-3 center, redshirted this past season. He is the third player to announce his intent to transfer away from MSU this offseason, joining guard Isaac Spears and forward Borja Fernandez.
The Bobcats on Wednesday officially announced the additions of Darius Brown II, a guard transfer from Cal State Northridge, and Jed Miller, an incoming freshman from Agoura Hills, California.
“Everyone on our team is going to be better because of Darius,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said in a news release. “When shooters are open, they are getting the ball on time and on target. When our bigs are open, they are going to get the ball in the best position possible. I know all of his Prodigy Elite AAU coaches, his high school coach at Pasadena in Tony Brooks and the staff at CSUN that recruited him and they all rave about him as a person and a player. He's a great fit for our program.”
Miller, also 6-2, spent this past season at Southern California Academy, a prep school, after previously playing at Agoura High School. He averaged 21.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game in his senior year.
Miller committed to MSU in November.
“Jed is a tremendous shooter with unlimited range," Sprinkle said in the release. “He's very unassuming, but when he crosses half court, he is a threat which will open spacing for our offense and our post players. He is a gym rat, who, similar to Darius, has a great basketball IQ. He sees the game slower than most guards.”
