Alex Germer dreamed of playing Division I.
From 10 years ago when he moved to Las Vegas to as recently as this week, his goal remained the same. Basketball became his chosen sport, and he excelled most recently at Missoula Sentinel and for Select Basketball, his AAU team.
So it didn’t matter that his father, Chad Germer, played football at Montana and is now the Grizzlies’ offensive line coach. It didn’t matter that his older brother, Nick, used to play wide receiver for UM’s football team. Five months after receiving a scholarship offer to play basketball at Montana State, the younger Germer announced his verbal commitment to MSU on Friday via Twitter.
“I felt like that was the best spot for me right now,” Germer said, “and I would go there, have a great time.”
If the sport was football, crossing the rivalry’s line may have been different, Germer said. But he described his father’s emotion as “super stoked” and looks forward to working on his game throughout the next year to be as prepared as possible when he enters college.
Germer, a 6-foot-7 guard, became the third member of MSU’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Wyoming’s Sam Lecholat and Alaska’s Patrick McMahon, who are in line to eventually replace the four rising seniors on the roster. Germer plans to sign in November to officially join the program.
“Very relieved and excited,” Germer said. “I'm a D-I basketball player now, and that was my goal since I was a kid. I got to get there, but I got to keep working because it's only the beginning.”
Germer spent five years living in Las Vegas as his father coached at UNLV before returning to Missoula five years ago. He teamed up with Lecholat playing for Select Basketball and was first scouted by Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle last spring in Anaheim, California.
Their relationship grew over the following months as Germer stayed in touch with Sprinkle and assistant coach Dan Russell. Sprinkle attended Germer’s games, including Sentinel’s matchup against Missoula Hellgate the night before MSU played at Montana on Feb. 1.
Germer took a campus visit in October and received the offer. Though he didn’t have offers from other schools, he was receiving interest. So he spent the winter observing the Bobcats, watching their games on television and monitoring whether he wanted to join.
“MSU because of the staff I'd say and their goals basically,” Germer said. “I love their program. I love their coaches. Sprinkle's been doing a good job. I feel like he'll still do a good job obviously and have a great team there and for the future too.”
As a junior at Sentinel this past year, Germer averaged 17.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He made 44.3% of his field goals, 33% of his 3-pointers and earned all-state honors.
After playing guard throughout much of his basketball life, Germer recently hit a growth spurt and Spartans head coach Jay Jagelski moved him around the court to each of the five positions. Though Germer projects as a shooting guard at the college level, his versatility could come in handy.
“You try to put a big guy on Alex, and he can take it to the outside. You put a small guy on him, and he's going to go into the post,” Jagelski said. “Those types of things I think help you as you advance to the next level because it gives you multiple options.”
Germer was intrigued by Sprinkle’s coaching philosophy, his ambitions to win a conference title and the opportunity to be a part of it.
And now with a more clear future, Germer plans to spend the upcoming year continuing to improve.
“It's been awesome to finally commit,” Germer said, “and get the thing on the road.”
|Position
|Class of 2021
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|Guards
|Alex Germer (verbal commit)
|Tyler Patterson
|Caleb Bellach
|Mike Hood
|Xavier Bishop
|
|Patrick McMahon (verbal commit)
|
|Nick Gazelas
|
|Mychael Paulo
|
|
|
|Jesse Owens (walk-on)
|
|Amin Adamu
|
|
|
|
|
|Gavin Gundlach (walk-on)
|Forwards
|Sam Lecholat (verbal commit)
|
|Borja Fernandez
|
|
|Centers
|
|
|Finn Fleute
|Jubrile Belo
|Devin Kirby
