Matt Logie is no longer just passing through.
He and his family are ready to experience Montana full-time.
A few months after helping Mercer Island High School to a Washington state championship in 1999, Logie remembers driving his car through Bozeman on his way to Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. After a storied career there, followed by several years as an assistant coach with the Mountain Hawks, he returned to the Pacific Northwest to coach at Division III Whitworth University.
During his eight years in Spokane, Washington, Logie’s family would often vacation in Montana. The state seems to have made a lasting impression.
Logie was introduced on Wednesday as the 24th men’s basketball head coach in Montana State’s history. He expressed his gratitude to President Waded Cruzado and Athletics Director Leon Costello for the opportunity to lead a Division I program for the first time, and he spoke affectionately about what is now his new place to call home.
“It was always a place, even based on those drives through, that just felt like a family environment, felt like home, felt like a place that you could really raise a family,” Logie said. “The way we have been welcomed here has been just incredible. We are looking forward to embedding ourselves into this community and being a part of that.”
Logie spent the past four seasons at Division II Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, and he takes over a Bobcats program that has high expectations following consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament under former head coach Danny Sprinkle.
“From the onset, our priority was to find a coach that would build on our recent success of Bobcat basketball, a proven winner, somebody who wasn’t afraid to take over a championship program and make it even better,” Costello said in his opening remarks.
Logie has won 82.6% of his games in 12 years as a head coach. He intends to not only continue his winning trend, but to do so in a way that honors the foundation and the culture that Sprinkle — now the head coach at Utah State — and his assistants and players built in the last four years.
“I have spoken with Danny. Obviously, he’s a Bobcat and his blood, sweat and tears are on the hardwood,” Logie said. “His tears are in the office, and he cares about this place. I know that, and I appreciate that because I’ve coached at my alma mater as well.”
Now that the MSU program is under his direction, Logie is in the very early stages of recruiting players and assembling a staff. He couldn’t yet say who his assistants would be because those decisions haven’t been finalized, but he did feel confident he was “on a really good track to hit the ground running.”
On the recruiting front, Logie acknowledged that coaching changes can be difficult or awkward for the players on both sides of the job change. In addition to making sure his Point Loma players understand he cares for them and wants to remain a mentor to them, Logie said it was critical to make strong connections with the players he’s inheriting at Montana State.
Six players remain on the Bobcats roster after a few weeks of transfer portal activity, and at least five of them were present for Logie’s introduction. Players currently in the transfer portal — Great Osobor, RaeQuan Battle and Robert Ford III — were all present as well. Both groups of players met with Logie and his family — wife Julia, daughter Addy and son Luke — after he was introduced.
Logie also met with several of the players during the interview process, which he likened to “our first team meeting.”
“As a coach, it’s got to be about the players first, and each of them have different needs and different desires and different perspectives that they’re evaluating right now, whether they’re in the portal or not,” Logie added. “And so it’s really about listening. It’s about building that trust with them and then finding the match on both sides that are gonna help us go forward and continue to win championships.”
There is a lot to do before the season starts in November, let alone before another championship is won. Logie has only officially been the head coach since midday Monday, and he’s still trying to get settled in that role.
Only so much can be accomplished this early, but he has a clear vision of what’s to come at Montana State.
“I’m in a one-day-at-a-time mode right now,” Logie said, “but I think if you were able to project forward, what I’m looking forward to the most here are seeing those Bobcat fans with a standing ovation, winning a game at the buzzer, seeing our players storm the floor, running into a locker room and seeing guys jumping up and down and Gatorade baths. That’s the music that gives this experience harmony. And I’m very excited to create those memories.”
