Speaking in his office in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse last week, Logie said finding games is a lengthy process. There has been progress, but there is still much work to do.
Logie said programs sometimes have “competing agendas” that make schedule building complicated. For instance, he said the non-conference schedule is meant to prepare players for conference play. But there are also “financial realities” the program must consider, such as playing against teams from larger conferences that pay MSU for the game or checks MSU writes to get games in Bozeman.
Having “as many great home games for the community” as possible is also a priority, Logie said. But all of those agreements take time.
“Scheduling is always one of those very fluid, moving targets,” he said. “The tricky part about scheduling is getting things transitioned from conversation to contract.”
Already on the schedule for MSU are home games against Long Beach State and Southern Utah — these are “return” games after playing on the road at those opponents last season. It’s not official yet, but it’s likely, according to the game contract from last year, SUU is part of a multi-team event (MTE) hosted by MSU in late November, possibly after Thanksgiving. Logie confirmed last week that Green Bay of the Horizon League will also be part of that MTE.
Through a new scheduling agreement with the Summit League, the Bobcats will also host Oral Roberts (Jan. 3) and play at South Dakota State (Jan. 6) this upcoming season. Those matchups were announced May 5. (The MSU women will host North Dakota State and play at SDSU on the same dates.)
The scheduling partnership with the Summit is actually a more formal version of a pact between the conferences that’s been in place the last couple of years.
MSU Athletics Director Leon Costello was part of getting that initial agreement off the ground. Costello and SDSU associate head coach Rob Klinkefus, whom he knows from previously working in Brookings, managed to arrange for MSU and a few other Big Sky schools to play against a select few Summit League teams that chose to participate on both the men’s and women’s sides.
“‘Our conference schools need to play each other. We need to find a way to schedule because we all need home games,’” Costello said, recalling the early conversations of the agreement. “And so we sat down and we talked to a bunch of people within the conference, and it started off with four teams on each side.
“We went through a rotation for four years, and I think it worked out well for everybody.”
In a press release from the Big Sky announcing the Big Sky-Summit Challenge, the league said pairings will be determined annually by taking into consideration previously scheduled non-conference matchups as well as NET rankings and regular-season finishes from the prior season.
That final point helps show why the MSU men (the Big Sky champions) drew Oral Roberts (30-5 last season, Summit League champion) and SDSU (19-13 last season, lost in tournament semifinals as No. 2 seed) for the first season.
“The conferences took the ball and kind of ran with it, and now we have a full conference schedule of games starting next year, so I’m excited about that,” Costello said.
The three home games from the MTE and the Oral Roberts matchup give the MSU men four Division I non-conference home games, which exceeds the three required by the Big Sky, as outlined in the strategic plan released by the conference in October. By requiring three games of that kind, the Big Sky hopes to “create greater likelihood for postseason success and additional revenue distributions,” according to the strategic plan documents.
For context, MSU’s men had four non-conference home games each of the last two seasons, but only two each year were Division I opponents.
“The MTE goes a long way,” Costello said.
MSU’s men had 11 non-conference games total two seasons ago and 13 last season — a difference created by Southern Utah leaving the Big Sky, creating a need for more non-league games. Using that most recent total as a rough guide for next season, Logie and his staff still need to find eight or so games (including a final team for the MTE).
“We had a few things in place when we got here, but we have quite a bit of work to do as well,” Logie said. “So it’s starting to come together in certain ways, but nothing is finalized yet.”
