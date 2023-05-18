•Bobcats_Mavericks121022_046.JPG (copy)

Montana State guard Robert Ford III drives the lane in the second half against Omaha on Dec. 10 at Worthington Arena.

 Shawn Raecke/Contributed

In addition to steadily building a roster for next season, new Montana State head men’s basketball coach Matt Logie is in the process of arranging the schedule for the 2023-24 season.

Speaking in his office in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse last week, Logie said finding games is a lengthy process. There has been progress, but there is still much work to do.

Logie said programs sometimes have “competing agendas” that make schedule building complicated. For instance, he said the non-conference schedule is meant to prepare players for conference play. But there are also “financial realities” the program must consider, such as playing against teams from larger conferences that pay MSU for the game or checks MSU writes to get games in Bozeman.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

