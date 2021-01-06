The result of two layups could have altered the nonconference portion of Montana State’s season.
Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle is quick to point out other factors played into losses at Pacific in overtime and at Portland by three points.
But the point remains. The Bobcats were a few plays away from a 5-1 start rather than sitting at 3-3 like they are now.
A week later than originally expected, MSU is scheduled to begin Big Sky play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northern Colorado (5-4, 2-2 Big Sky). Because of a COVID-19 case in Southern Utah’s program, the Bobcats’ games against the Thunderbirds were canceled last week. MSU is the only team in the conference yet to face a league opponent.
Montana State players are expecting more competitive games and thin margins. The Bobcats’ focus is tidying up their deficiencies — like missing layups, boxouts and passes — regardless of the perpetual work-in-progress nature of this season.
“It's still going to take our team quite some time. Probably another four, five, six games until we really figure out what guys can do,” Sprinkle said last week. “… We got to keep developing them and finding consistency from all of them trying to figure out our rotations.”
Six games into the season, MSU has an idea of what to work on. The Bobcats allowed 27 second-chance points
at Pacific and 11 at Portland. Both resulted in losses.
“Rebounding-wise, we got to up the ante,” Sprinkle said. “... We're working too hard defensively, and then we give up a second chance and get a foul or layup. Those are kind of demoralizing.”
Sprinkle has repeatedly said he wants the team’s passing and off-ball movement to improve, too. That comes with practice time, which the Bobcats missed out on in the preseason.
It also comes with in-game experience. And so far, MSU has only played four Division I games. Northern Colorado has played seven, including four conference games.
“It's a big advantage for them,” Sprinkle said. “It's not going to be an excuse Thursday night, but there's going to be those types of scenarios throughout the next two months.”
Junior center Jubrile Belo said the nonconference games helped MSU learn what it needed to work on. In practice, he said coaches have emphasized rebounding and playing physical. He felt the team was ready to face Southern Utah, but now the conference opener comes a week later.
Thursday’s game at UNC is a chance to reset after the close losses.
“Our record is 0-0,” Belo said.
Sprinkle said this year’s team hasn’t progressed as much as last year’s, in large part because of the pandemic-related challenges. He said the Bobcats started the season last year ahead of where they are now and it’s “not even close.”
That’s why Sprinkle continues to emphasize the Bobcats are an evolving project. And he thinks it’s going to stay that way.
“Just the competitiveness. Every team competes,” MSU senior guard Amin Adamu said of how conference games differ from nonconference. “We've all been preparing ourselves to compete because we know it's going to be a long season.”
While the Bobcats are best in the conference in field goal percentage defense (39.5%), they rank sixth in defensive rebounding percentage (74.2%). Sprinkle has also pointed to needless fouls that have cost MSU.
Those are the types of things he wants cleaned up. But the Bobcats haven’t had many chances because of two 16-day gaps between Division I games: one in mid-December and another leading up to Thursday.
That leaves the Bobcats in a precarious position before the start of the Big Sky schedule.
And now, Sprinkle said, “the stakes are a little bit higher.”
